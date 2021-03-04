Collages of colorful Faribault memorabilia in the Paradise Center for the Arts Gallery might give visitors a wave of nostalgia as they notice imagery and logos depicting a different era.
The mind behind these vintage-like pieces is Faribault native Joe Kral, a Minneapolis artist who returned to his roots for his “My Hometown” gallery on display now through April 3 at the PCA.
“When I had started planning what I was going to make, I was trying to think of something people in Faribault would be interested in,” Kral said. “I make artwork that features people, typography and texture … I thought it would be interesting to capture certain businesses or landmarks they could connect with.”
Researching his project and collecting assets, Kral said he pulled materials from his dad’s Faribault-based collections. One find, an old catalogue containing logos and lettering for Tilt-a-Whirl rides, gave him images of clowns reminiscent of his childhood. He considers them cool, but others have told them they’re kind of creepy.
“When I grew up in Faribault it would have been the '80s and '90s, but when I was doing research I found cool things before my time, in the '60s and '70s,” Kral said. “I didn’t really specify a certain time, just different stuff I could find that was interesting.”
Julie Fakler, director of visual arts and education at the Paradise, met Kral when he applied to the Healing Arts gallery at District One Hospital. She said his proposal for the PCA gallery, his first solo show, stood out for its Faribault theme.
“If you come see the pieces in person, you can see layers and layers of different things,” Fakler said, describing maps and advertisements behind artwork that at first glance looks one-dimensional.
To create the bulk of his pieces, Kral started with a wood panel and made a base layer of old magazines or other paper materials. Then, he spray painted the panels or used permanent ink and stencils for color and texture and used a poor man’s screen print to transfer images to the wood panels. The imperfect transfer technique adds a bit of texture to the pieces, he said, and gives the art a handmade appearance. He showcases smaller pieces in metals framed with glass and glazed the larger pieces with epoxy for an extra shine.
Alexander Faribault, the Woolen Mill, Farmer Seed and Nursery, and downtown businesses all make appearances in Kral’s artwork. As a personal touch, some of his pieces contain his school pictures from the former McKinley Elementary School in Faribault.
It was while growing up in Faribault that Kral developed his interest in art. Old school folders covered in doodles of monsters, spaceships and cars prove that he preferred art class to any other subject. After graduating, he majored in design at Brown Institute in Minneapolis, which has since closed.
Reflecting on his upbringing, Kral said while Faribault was safe and everyone knew each other, all he could think about was moving away.
“But going back, I still have some friends there, and my dad still lives there,” he said. “It’s home and I appreciate growing up there in a small close-knit community. It was good. It was fun to make this artwork from different places in the town where I grew up.”
Beyond Faribault, Kral’s artwork has been featured in the metro area at businesses like Pizza Luce and Glam Doll Donuts, and he participates in the St. Paul Art Crawl and the World of Art Festival in Minneapolis. Those events were cancelled this past year due to COVID-19, but Kral has continued creating art amid the pandemic and uploading posts to his Instagram account and website.
“I keep moving forward and hope the COVID will eventually go away and get back to normal at some point,” Kral said. “But I stay busy making stuff … I try to keep moving forward ,and things kind of evolve and change. I think it’s just an ongoing process.”