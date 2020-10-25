Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW THROUGH THE AFTERNOON ACROSS PARTS OF MINNESOTA AND WISCONSIN... LIGHT SNOW IS EXPECTED TO PERSIST INTO THE AFTERNOON ACROSS PARTS OF MINNESOTA AND WISCONSIN. A TOTAL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES OF SNOW IS POSSIBLE ALONG I-90, WITH LESSER AMOUNTS TO THE NORTH. THIS COULD LEAD TO SLICK ROADS. PLEASE DRIVE SLOWLY AND WITH CAUTION.