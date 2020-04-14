Rice County Public Health was notified April 13 by the Minnesota Department of Health of a fifth lab confirmed case of COVID-19 in Rice County. Limited information indicates that the case is in their 40’s, not hospitalized and had contact with a lab confirmed case.
As of Tuesday, Minnesota has had 1,695 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19, with approximately 39,241 tests completed. 909 of the lab confirmed cases no longer need isolation. 405 cases have required hospitalization and there have been 79 deaths.
The Stay Home and Limit Movement order which has been extended until May 4 along with Gov. Walz’s extension of Minnesota’s peacetime emergency for 30 days, will help Minnesota continue many of the public health and economic relief measures to help us effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Everyone can work to reduce the spread of COVID-19:
• Avoid contact with people who are sick
• If you are sick, stay home and keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick
• Avoid touching your face
• Maintain 6 foot distancing whenever possible
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds
• Cover your coughs and sneezes
Up to date guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health website on recommend community mitigation strategies can be found at health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html. Additional information about COVID-19 can be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.