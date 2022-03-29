School Board swears in interim member Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email Mar 29, 2022 Mar 29, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email New Faribault School Board member Lee Ann Lechtenberg was sworn in Tuesday by board Chair Chad Wolff. (Photo courtesy Faribault Public Schools) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Faribault School Board has a new member who formerly was a district employee.Lee Ann Lechtenberg was sworn in Tuesday. She was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board through the end of the year.Lechtenberg retired this fall after nearly three decades working in the district, as an elementary teacher, mentor and most recently as the districtwide testing coordinator.She has four children who graduated from the district, according to a biography on the district website. She has lived in Faribault for 40 years.Lechtenberg fills the remaining term of Carolyn Treadway, who resigned in December after she began substitute teaching in the district.The remaining School Board members were charged by state law to appoint someone to fill the remainder of Treadway’s term.Lechtenberg was unanimously selected in February. But state law requires appointees to wait at least 30 days before taking office.The seat will be up for election in November. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lee Ann Lechtenberg Carolyn Treadway Education Work Politics Faribault School Board Board Member State Appointee School Board Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Fire destroys Waterville bar Drug dealer sentenced to more prison time in overdose death Woolen Mill receives bomb threat Chavis excited to lead 1st year of Faribault, Bethlehem Academy boys golf co-op Summer road work to include Faribault Road, 10th Street SW Upcoming Events Mar 29 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, Mar 29, 2022 Mar 29 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, Mar 29, 2022 Mar 29 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, Mar 29, 2022 Mar 29 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, Mar 29, 2022 Mar 29 Al-Anon Family Group Tue, Mar 29, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices