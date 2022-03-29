Lee Ann Lechtenberg

New Faribault School Board member Lee Ann Lechtenberg was sworn in Tuesday by board Chair Chad Wolff. (Photo courtesy Faribault Public Schools)

The Faribault School Board has a new member who formerly was a district employee.

Lee Ann Lechtenberg was sworn in Tuesday. She was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board through the end of the year.

Lechtenberg retired this fall after nearly three decades working in the district, as an elementary teacher, mentor and most recently as the districtwide testing coordinator.

She has four children who graduated from the district, according to a biography on the district website. She has lived in Faribault for 40 years.

Lechtenberg fills the remaining term of Carolyn Treadway, who resigned in December after she began substitute teaching in the district.

The remaining School Board members were charged by state law to appoint someone to fill the remainder of Treadway’s term.

Lechtenberg was unanimously selected in February. But state law requires appointees to wait at least 30 days before taking office.

The seat will be up for election in November.

