The 2020 Pet Parade didn't have a specific theme this year, so participants decorated their vehicles however they wanted. This group chose to promote breast cancer awareness. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)
It wasn't a typical Pet Parade Thursday, with animals passing by in vehicles only, but the annual occasion still gave residents a reason to enjoy the sunny weather and gather at Central Park.
Due to health and safety guidelines associated with the coronavirus pandemic, Pet Parade participants were prohibited from walking alongside their pets in the 84th annual parade. Instead, Faribault Parks and Recreation allowed anyone interested to meet at the Rice County Fairgrounds and line up for a vehicle parade featuring dogs, donkeys, cats and the occasional dinosaur.
Parade goers propped their blankets and foldout chairs along the parade route in the 6 p.m. hour Thursday evening and waited for the Faribault Police Department squad car to signal the beginning of the lineup.
Despite the restrictions this year, Pet Parade participants embraced their creativity by decorating their vehicles with an assortment of materials like construction paper, signs, balloons and streamers. Instead of setting a theme like other years, Faribault Parks and Recreation left the decision open ended for participants.
The Faribault Fire Department, Rice County Public Health and Heartland Animal Hospital each made appearances in the parade. Other community members used the parade as a platform for the Faribault City Council election. In total, about 20 vehicles made up the lineup.
After the parade made its way back to Central Park, community members gathered near the band stage for a bit of entertainment. Benches were spaced out six feet, and others spread throughout the park with their own chairs.
Kidsdance, an interactive DJ based in St. Louis Park, played several party tunes and encouraged children to participate in a Hula Hoop contest and learn several dance moves the instructor demonstrated.
To conclude the event, the Faribault Parks and Rec Spirit Team performed a social distance routine on stage.
The Faribault Pet Parade usually includes an awards portion, but this year, due to the circumstances, that was eliminated.