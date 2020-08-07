It wasn't a typical Pet Parade Thursday, with animals passing by in vehicles only, but the annual occasion still gave residents a reason to enjoy the sunny weather and gather at Central Park.

84th pet parade.jpg

The Faribault Parks and Recreation Spirit Team announced the 84th Pet Parade with its island-themed truck. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)
boys and dog.jpg

Dogs in the Faribault Pet Parade showed off their smiles as they rode by parade-goers. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)
dog out the window.jpg

This dog appeared to enjoy being a part of the 2020 Pet Parade. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)

Due to health and safety guidelines associated with the coronavirus pandemic, Pet Parade participants were prohibited from walking alongside their pets in the 84th annual parade. Instead, Faribault Parks and Recreation allowed anyone interested to meet at the Rice County Fairgrounds and line up for a vehicle parade featuring dogs, donkeys, cats and the occasional dinosaur. 

girls and donkeys.jpg

Instead of walking in the Pet Parade this year, these donkeys rode on a trailer. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)
dinosaur and dogs.jpg

Dinosaurs and dogs came together for the 84th annual Pet Parade, which allowed vehicles only. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)
children waving.jpg

Plenty of children participated in Faribault's 84th annual Pet Parade, waving at onlookers from cars and trucks. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)

Parade goers propped their blankets and foldout chairs along the parade route in the 6 p.m. hour Thursday evening and waited for the Faribault Police Department squad car to signal the beginning of the lineup. 

Pet parade start.jpg

The Faribault Police Department led the lineup of vehicles for the 2020 Pet Parade Thursday evening. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)
man and dog.jpg

This dog had the privilege of riding up front in the Faribault Pet Parade. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)

Despite the restrictions this year, Pet Parade participants embraced their creativity by decorating their vehicles with an assortment of materials like construction paper, signs, balloons and streamers. Instead of setting a theme like other years, Faribault Parks and Recreation left the decision open ended for participants. 

breast cancer awareness.jpg

The 2020 Pet Parade didn't have a specific theme this year, so participants decorated their vehicles however they wanted. This group chose to promote breast cancer awareness. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)

The Faribault Fire Department, Rice County Public Health and Heartland Animal Hospital each made appearances in the parade. Other community members used the parade as a platform for the Faribault City Council election. In total, about 20 vehicles made up the lineup.

Heartland Animal Hospital.jpg

Heartland Animal Hospital made an appearance in the 84th annual Pet Parade. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)
Jonathan Wood.jpg
Caron cares.jpg

A number of vehicles in the 2020 Pet Parade promoted Sara Caron for Faribault City Council member. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)

After the parade made its way back to Central Park, community members gathered near the band stage for a bit of entertainment. Benches were spaced out six feet, and others spread throughout the park with their own chairs. 

hula hoop girl.jpg

Kidsdance, an interactive DJ based in St. Louis Park, played several party tunes and encouraged children to participate in a Hula Hoop contest and learn several dance moves the instructor demonstrated.

hula hoop boy.jpg

A Hula Hoop contest offered entertainment for young Pet Parade attendees at Central Park. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)
hula hoop boys.jpg

Kidsdance, an interactive DJ, provided Hula Hoops for children to use after the Faribault Pet Parade. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)
polka.jpg

Several adults participated in a polka dance at Central Park during the DJ portion of the Pet Parade. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)

To conclude the event, the Faribault Parks and Rec Spirit Team performed a social distance routine on stage. 

spirit team.jpg

The Faribault Park and Rec Spirit Team performed a social distance routine on the Central Park stage Thursday evening following the Pet Parade. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)

The Faribault Pet Parade usually includes an awards portion, but this year, due to the circumstances, that was eliminated. 

Reporter Misty Schwab can be reached at 507-333-3135. Follow her on Twitter @APGmisty. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Load comments