Fears of a global Coronavirus epidemic have reached new heights, with the World Health Organization declaring the disease a public health emergency on Thursday.
The WHO's declaration is expected to pave the way for a coordinated international response to the epidemic. It remains concentrated in China, where 170 have died as of Thursday. In response, China has implemented extensive travel restrictions. The Trump Administration on Friday was expected to follow suit.
Locally, Shattuck-St. Mary’s, which has a number of international students, issued a statement regarding the illness to parents Thursday. In it, the private boarding school in Faribault reiterated the importance of taking basic precautions and promised to continue monitoring the situation. Shattuck-St. Mary’s said that its campus would remain open during the Spring Break Period in order to accommodate students who are unable to go home or are concerned about being able to return to Faribault. The school added that it would monitor students who do choose to travel.
So far, five cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S. The first case of person-to-person transmission of coronavirus in the U.S. was confirmed on Thursday, between a couple in their 60s.
In hopes of preventing further spread, the U.S. expanded a level 3 travel warning to cover all of China, discouraging all non-essential travel, and allowed for the voluntary departure of non-emergency personnel and family members of U.S. government employees on Wednesday.
In response to the epidemic, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith signed a letter to the Trump Administration, calling on Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to implement robust measures to contain the spread of the disease and keep them updated.
"A quick and effective response to the 2019-nCoV requires public health officials around the world work together to share reliable information about the disease and insight into steps taken to prevent, diagnose, and treat it appropriately," the senators wrote.
Two Minnesotans were tested for suspected coronavirus last week, but the tests came back negative. Although Minnesota health officials are preparing themselves for a difficult epidemic, they say that you should be more concerned about a traditional foe.
Early research suggests it kills only about 2 to 3% of those infected, with higher fatality rates among seniors. Yet that’s only about half the rate of influenza virus, which is widespread throughout the state and country.
Faribault High School Nurse Julia Jelen said that while the flu hasn’t been as bad as some years, the season has taken its toll. Locally, flu season started earlier than normal, and it’s showed no signs of slowing down.
Public health officials were concerned not only about the flu season’s start, the earliest since 2003-04, but also by the strength of the Type B strain. Type B influenza tends to hit children particularly hard, while Type A is harder on seniors.
The early start also gave the virus the opportunity to spread during the holiday season, helping to broaden its reach, according to Jelen. According to the state’s numbers, the first week of January saw more hospitalizations for influenza than any other this season.
“It’s to be expected during the holiday season,” Jelen said. “People go home, travel extensively and swap germs.”
In the week ending Jan. 25, 77 school influenza outbreaks were reported across the state, including one in Rice County. That brings the total on the season to 531, including four in Rice County.
No therapy is available for coronavirus or the flu, but Rice County Public Health has continued to emphasize the importance of thorough handwashing with proper technique, using soap and scrubbing both hands for at least 20 seconds.
In addition, it’s important to cover your cough and seek medical attention if you are experiencing severe symptoms include cough, runny nose or a fever, particularly if you have recently traveled to China. So far, most Coronavirus cases have been fairly benign, though the virus can progress to pneumonia.