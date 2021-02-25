Growing up, Vida Cheley remembers telling people she wanted to be a bus driver someday.
She thought the bus was fun when she rode it as a child, and “The Magic School Bus” TV show may have influenced her childhood dream as well. But what Cheley has found most valuable in her five years of driving bus for Faribault Transportation Service is a kinship with both her coworkers and passengers.
“I consider the kids on my bus like family,” Cheley said. “I treat them as one of my own. I just want to make sure they’re safe. And sometimes I’ll see them out and about in the community and they actually know who I am.”
Cheley currently drives the morning, day and afternoon routes with occasional shuttle routes in between. Taking on tasks like washing the buses and working in the office, she’s reached the point of doing “a little bit of everything” at Faribault Transportation.
As part of Bus Driver Appreciation Week, which Gov. Tim Walz declared as Feb. 21-27 this year, Cheley is among thousands of school bus drivers across the state to receive thank you cards from local school students who ride the bus. According to 2018 Bureau of Labor Statistics figures, there were 504,150 school bus and special client bus drivers in the U.S. making on average $33,390 a year.
At Faribault Transportation, Cheley said the week has included donuts, coffee, chocolate and games for her team. She's even been wearing a mask that says “Bus squad.”
An ad for Faribault Transportation captured Cheley’s attention a few summers ago while she was employed at Steele County Public Health. Company Manager Garrett Regan called her in for an interview the same day she applied, and she spent the summer learning to drive a bus. She received her bus license two days before school started, and for her first route, she drove a van as a Type III school bus.
Regan commended Cheley as being a well-rounded driver who drives students with special needs all day long, drives multiple routes and serves as a substitute driver as well.
“Her attitude is what comes to mind for me personally,” Regan said. “Always smiling, willing to help with anything, never in a bad mood.”
Said Cheley: “The only thing I don’t drive is the coach bus. I haven’t trained on that yet, but my goal is to do that.”
When schools closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Cheley said she didn’t do much driving for a while. Instead, she filled in for regular routes and continued busing children who attended daycare at the schools.
Cheley considers driving a bus less challenging than some people may think. Some worry about keeping track of all the young passengers, she said, but her, that comes naturally.
“I think the most challenging is driving in bad weather,” Cheley said. “But I love it anyway, and I get to take my kids with me.”
A mother of three, Cheley often brings her children to the bus garage. Her oldest, 8-year-old Carolyn, likes to go to the garage with her mom and rides the bus even when she doesn’t have school. Richard, 7, and Emely, 6, also tag along and get on their own buses or ride with their mom.
Apart from being a working mom, Cheley has also needed to balance bus driving with taking care of her husband, who developed health problems not long before the coronavirus pandemic began.
“Still working, mothering her kids and helping her husband as well shows the kind of person she is,” Regan said.
Said Cheley: “I love my job. I wouldn’t ever change it.”