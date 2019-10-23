Faribault’s City Council has approved an 18-month extension of a voluntary program designed to save customers money on their energy bills.
In 2016, the city applied to and was adopted into Xcel Energy’s Partners for Energy Program beginning with the 2017 year. Faribault was one of the first cities to be adopted into the newly created program, which now has more than 25 members including Northfield.
Under the Partners in Energy Program, Xcel’s staff has partnered closely with the city of Faribault to promote energy efficiency strategies for both residential and commercial customers. The city has seen no direct costs as a part of the program.
“It’s our goal to keep our businesses and residents using energy as efficiently as possible,” said Xcel Energy’s Tami Gunderzik, who serves as program manager of the Partners in Energy project.
Gunderznik praised Faribault’s efforts to date, saying that the collaborative efforts of city staff, private business and community organizations has made Faribault’s program a model for other cities to follow.
Since 2017, the number of Faribault residents enrolled in energy efficiency programs has doubled. That’s helped the city to reduce its overall electricity usage by more than 1%, saving customers more than $500,000.
Xcel’s Home Energy Squad conducted 135 visits in the community in 2017 and 2018, a majority coming at no cost to the homeowner. City staff have worked to inform residents about the Home Energy Squad’s services, including information about the program along with utility bills.
The Home Energy Squad conducts a home inspection to identify issues that may cause the home to be less energy efficient. Home Energy Squad Professionals can install basic energy saving devices such as LED lighting, energy efficient shower heads, and programmable thermostats.
Partners for Energy has also partnered closely with Growing Up Healthy, a nonprofit organization designed to help low-income, immigrant and marginalized families throughout Rice County. With Growing Up Healthy’s support, more than 70 Home Energy Squad were arranged for residents of the Cannon River Manufactured Home Community.
City Planner Dave Wanberg said that the energy efficiency program has had multiple benefits for the community. He noted that reduced energy usage not only benefits the environment, but also gives businesses and consumers extra cash to spend in the local economy.
The renewed agreement between the city and Xcel reflects a desire to build on the most innovative and successful aspects of the program. That will include an increased focus on energy efficiency in manufactured home communities as well as rental properties.
The program will also include a focus on the promotion of electric vehicles by both the city and Xcel. Across the globe, electric vehicles have increased rapidly in popularity as technology has improved and costs have come down.
An analysis from the University of Michigan found that the average Minnesotan could save $577 in fuel costs by switching to an electric vehicle — slightly less than the national average of $633.
Maintenance costs are also significantly lower with electric vehicles. On average, owners save about $1,500 in maintenance costs in the first 150,000 miles with an electric vehicle.
In August, the city held its first “Ride and Drive” event, giving residents the chance to test drive a new electric vehicle. City officials have expressed interest in adding an electric vehicle to the city’s fleet in the near future.