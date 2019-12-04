Faribault’s City Council started off Tuesday’s work session with a field trip, visiting the city’s airport to check out the expansive new SteinAir complex.
SteinAir first set up shop in Farmington’s small airport more than a decade ago. As the cutting edge avionics business was able to quickly grow up a devoted customer base, the small Farmington facility became a hindrance to the business’ growth.
As it looked for places to expand, Faribault came onto SteinAir’s radar due to the company’s close working relationship with Rare Aircraft, also located at the city's airport. City staff worked closely with SteinAir founder and CEO Stein Bruch to help make the possibility a reality.
One obstacle was that the site SteinAir specifically expressed interest in was home to an existing hangar owned by the city. From April through October, that space was leased out to an established business, Cross Country Soaring.
Providing glider rides, instruction, glider rentals and tow services, from October through May, Cross Country Soaring built a following among people who love to glide but don’t want to join a dues-paying club to do so.
City officials insisted they wanted to keep Cross Country Soaring in town and help SteinAir relocate in Faribault. Ultimately, they were able to do so, with significant investment from the EDA to help both SteinAir and Cross Country Soaring construct new facilities.
SteinAir received $283,500 in assistance funded jointly by the city, county and state, leaving the company to fund the remainder of the $1.7 million project. Bruch said that although Faribault’s funding helped, the city’s aggressive recruitment efforts won him over.
“It wasn’t the economic incentives directly, but it was the people,” Bruch said, according to a 2018 Daily News article. “Faribault, as a city, was just better to work with.”
Bruch said that another factor which tipped the scales in Faribault’s favor was that its roomy airport offers plenty of space to build a sizable facility and grow. Since moving to Faribault, SteinAir has been able to double its workforce, which now sits at around 30 employees.
Prior to moving, SteinAir had a hangar at the Lakeville Airport in addition to its main Farmington facility. By contrast, SteinAir’s expansive Faribault facility has plenty of room for a hangar and shop area, all under one roof.
SteinAir was fortunate that it hadn't yet started construction when the September 2018 tornado tore through the airport. That damage has largely been repaired since then and Bruch said he’s looking forward to the city’s new FBO (Fixed Base Operator) building expected to be located next to SteinAir.