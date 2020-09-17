The Rice County Sheriff's Office has identified a man believed to have drown in Cannon Lake.
The body of James R. Frederick, 84, of Faribault, was found in the lake Thursday morning.
Deputies were called to a home in the 3000 block of Cannon Lake Trail at about 10:50 a.m. Thursday after an individual asked for help in finding their father, Frederick, according to a release from Lt. Joe Yetzer of the Rice County Sheriff’s Office. The Rice County Dive Team was called to assist with the search after a pair of boots were seen floating in Cannon Lake away from the shore.
Deputies commandeered a nearby boat and soon located Frederick's body. It was removed from the water and Frederick was pronounced dead at the scene. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also assisted at the scene.
A preliminary investigation found no trauma, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The case remains under investigation by the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and the Rice County Coroner’s Office.