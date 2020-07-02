Faribault’s City Council has signed off on three preliminary agreements relating to the Lofts at Evergreen Knoll, putting the city closer than ever to gaining 76 badly needed affordable housing units.
Preliminary versions of the Developer’s Platting Agreement, Stormwater Maintenance Agreement and Access Easement or Right of Entry Agreement were all approved last month by the council. Council staff reserved the rights to make any necessary changes to the site at 405 Western Ave.
City Planner Dave Wanberg said it’s likely the final time that Evergreen Knoll will come before the council before construction commences. City staff are looking to finalize the agreements with an eye to allowing construction to begin before the end of summer. Although it’s located on the western edge of town, the site has played a surprisingly important role in Faribault’s history. Until it was demolished in the mid 2000s, it was home to the Evergreen Knoll, an iconic restaurant/supper club.
The establishment, unofficially (or sometimes officially) known as “The Knoll,” changed hands many times over the years. The building that housed it was initially built in the 1880s as a residence for Elizabeth and James Hunter, the latter of whom served as a captain in the Civil War.
By 1899, the Hunters had turned the residence into a hospital and sanitarium. Seven years later, the city purchased the property from the Hunters and operate it as a public hospital until St. Lucas Deaconess Hospital opened on the city's east side in 1909.
The building reopened as a hospital during the flu pandemic of 1918-19, as the number of patients needing care became too great for St. Lucas alone to handle. Soon after the pandemic passed, it transitioned into a Supper Club that would serve generations of Faribault residents.
Now the site is set to play an important role in Faribault once again, by making a serious dent in Faribault's dire housing shortage. According to recent studies, the city’s rental vacancy rate sits at less than 1%, hurting the ability of area businesses to recruit employees. The city has long eyed the site as suitable for an affordable housing development. In 2015, the city rezoned the property to high-density residential to accommodate a proposed 82-unit apartment building, but it never came to fruition.
The current project, backed by Rochester-based Joseph Development, received the crucial backing of the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency late last year, enabling it to receive a chunk of more than $250 million in affordable housing tax credits allocated to projects across the state.
To help assist with the project development, the city of Faribault established a Tax Increment Financing District. Approved by councilors at their June 9 meeting, the TIF District could produce more than $2 million in revenue over its lifespan.
However, the total amount of TIF funds devoted to the project will be capped at $528,000. The bulk of the total project cost, estimated at $17.3 million, has been secured through the MHFA, mostly through the federal low-income housing tax credit.
According to plans reviewed by the council, the new development will include 19 one-bedroom, 37 two-bedroom and 20 three-bedroom apartments, for a total of 76 units. Units in the apartment complex would be income restricted to those making 60% of the median area income.
The complex will also include numerous amenities, such as on-site management, a community room, fitness center, secure access, 24-hour surveillance, a secure package room for mail, hanging bike racks and in-unit laundry.
In addition to receiving needed funding, developers had numerous meetings with neighbors and city staff, helping them to refine their proposal. That led to several changes to the design, according to Joseph Development’s Matt Yetzer. Most notably, the building’s orientation has been shifted so that it is parallel with the street. That will allow for a tree and shrub buffer between the complex and single-family residential homes behind it, at the cost of reduced parking.
The reduction in parking raised concerns for some councilors, particularly Janna Viscomi, who would have liked to see additional parking. However, Yetzer expressed confidence that parking would be adequate.
Working with its partner firms Eagle Building Company and Velair Property Management, Joseph Development has built 13 multi-family housing complexes with a total of 843 units in the last two decades. Twelve of those are located in Rochester, with the other in Mankato.