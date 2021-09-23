Bethlehem Academy has announced its 2021 Homecoming Court and activities.
Bethlehem Academy’s Homecoming Week begins Monday with themed days and activities planned throughout the week.
The coronation of the homecoming king takes place at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in Van Orsow Auditorium at the conclusion of the noon pepfest. The homecoming king and court will lead a modified Homecoming Parade that starts at 1:30 p.m. Friday at First Street SW next to Divine Mercy Catholic School and proceeds around the block. The homecoming football game vs the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights kicks off at 7:00pm at Bruce Smith Field.
Candidates for homecoming king are:
Matthew Croke, son of Sarah and Andrew Croke. Matthew is escorted by Elizabeth Cohen, daughter of Liz Cronin and Brad Cohen.
Andrew Donahue, son of Julie and Tim Donahue. Andrew is escorted by Molly Lund, daughter of Bridget and Brock Lund.
Matthew Nelson, son of Mary and Todd Nelson. Matthew is escorted by Madelyn Bauer, daughter of Crystal and Preston Bauer
Brady Strodtman, son of Jill and Richard Strodtman. Brady is escorted by Mia Potter, daughter of Anne and Steve Potter.
Aiden Tobin, son of Kari and Jason Tobin. Aiden is escorted by Madelyn Gersemehl, daughter of Emily and Matthew Gersemehl.