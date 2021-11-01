Bridgewater Township supervisors say a new zoning designation approved last week by the Rice County Board of Commissioners will help it grow.
At this point, the change, which applies to the entire township, is little more than words on paper, but the possibilities they create could soon open the doors for certain businesses to find a home in the township's southwest corner.
The area, known locally as Comus Junction, from County Road 9 on the south to 130th Street on the north, was targeted for the development of an ethanol plant in the mid 2000s. But the town board at the time instead took over planning and zoning from the county, developing regulations that nixed the plan. And while the ethanol plant never materialized, the area, where a rail line splits, is considered an ideal distribution point where goods can be brought in by train and transferred to trucks for dissemination.
The area also has "very poor agricultural land," according to comments submitted by the Bridgewater Board of Supervisors in 2020 to the county on its Comprehensive Plan.
"We are looking to create this new industrial area in that we are looking to diversify the tax base for our township," John Klockeman, Bridgewater Planning Commission chair, told the Rice County Planning Commission at an Oct. 7 public hearing. "The reason we want to do that is to ensure as we move forward, as costs increase for the maintenance of roads, etc. that we do not overburden our farmers and impact their farming businesses. In other words, they could be so heavily burdened with tax liability that they will not be able to be profitable."
Glen Castore, chair of the town board, says there are no projects in the pipeline, however, there have been inquiries over the years, including a couple in the last year or so. Each time, Castore said Monday, there were hurdles that the zoning change will eliminate, adding that the new zoning ensures the township is ready when a worthy project does come forward.
The new designation — rural industrial — won't allow anything that isn't already permitted in Rice County, but makes it easier for businesses looking to locate in a rural area. Some of that has to do with building materials and aesthetics, said Castore, noting that current ordinances require materials and exterior finishes appropriate for a city, but which added to a project's cost.
And while both materials and allowed uses could be addressed with a variance, that takes time, and success isn't guaranteed.
"When developers look at a project and see they need a variance, (the site) is less desirable," said Castore.
Several area residents spoke out against the proposal during the Oct. 7 public hearing, concerned that the change would create spot zoning and degrade the region's rural character.
But Cindy Nash, Bridgewater's planning and zoning administrator, also speaking Oct. 7, noted that the "limited industrial uses are low impact uses which produce little or no noise, odor, vibration, glare or other objectionable influences and which given proper controls have little or no effect adverse effects on surrounding properties. Those are the kinds of uses we are seeking to do in Bridgewater Township. That is why we are asking for this new zone district to be created, so that way we can limit and control, we believe in a better manner, than the existing industrial districts …"
Planning Commission member John McCarthy, who previously served as Dundas' city administrator, felt the change was premature.
"I think there needs to be more clarity to what is being proposed so that the residents of the county have a better understanding of what they are getting into," he said.
In a 2-1 vote, the Planning Commission recommended approval of the new zoning district. McCarthy was opposed. Members Preston Bauer and Michael Strieff were absent.
The next step for supervisors in Bridgewater — the county's only township with zoning authority — is to adopt its own version of the ordinance. Castore expects it will be more restrictive than the county's, as allowed by state law. Castore also expects the board will exclude some uses, possibly adult entertainment, and add restrictions more in keeping with a rural area, such as limiting when lights can be illuminated.
After that, Castore says the township will ask to have about 300 acres of land rezoned. The request involves five to six land owners who have given the board permission to make the request on their behalf.
The request will first go to the county Planning Commission, which will make a recommendation to the Board of Commissioners. The board will then vote to approve or deny the request.