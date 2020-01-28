There’s no better time than the middle of winter for some tasty pancakes, hot coffee and good conversation. A pair of community events will give hungry residents the chance to enjoy just that while helping a good cause.
First is Sunday, when the Faribault Lions will host its annual Super Bowl Pancake Breakfast. In its 54th year, the breakfast is a Faribault tradition that just happened to get its start on the same day as America’s most iconic sporting event.
“Back when the day was first picked the championship game was not a big deal,” said Debra Wasserman, one of the Lions organizing the event. “Over the years, the two things grew together.”
Today the Lions serve more than 1,000 people each year at the breakfast, which makes it the group’s largest fundraiser of the year. Faribault Lions President Shermayne Cross said that all proceeds raised will be devoted to the Lions’s charity programs.
“The community has always been so supportive of us Lions,” she said.
The local Lions have a wide reach, ensuring that there’s plenty of local projects for those dollars to support. Lions provide dictionaries for third graders, donates to the Academy for the Blind, and supports children in need at the Faribault Public Schools, among other things.
At the breakfast, used eyeglasses and hearing aids will be collected as per Lions tradition, and free vision screening will be available for children between 6 months and 6 years of age. Cross said it’s the third year that the vision screening has been available at the event.
Cross said that once again, the pancakes will be made from the secret recipe that’s been passed through her family. For more than 30 years, avid pancake eaters have tried to guess the exact formula, to little avail.
“We’ve had lots of fun with the secret recipe,” she said.
Round 2
A week later, Infants Remembered in Silence will hold a pancake breakfast of its own. It’s the second largest fundraiser of the year for the Faribault-based charity, which supports women and families struggling to cope with the loss of a child during or shortly after pregnancy.
IRIS was founded in 1987 by local mother Diana Kelley, two years after her son was stillborn. As the organization quickly grew its need for financial resources did also, and the pancake breakfast started a decade later.
In the years since, the breakfast has become a tradition, though it’s gone through plenty of changes. The pancake breakfast now stretches into the afternoon, with bingo, a silent auction and a bake sale.
Funds raised from the event will help IRIS’s army of more than 300 volunteers to support those going through the bereavement process, enabling the organization to provide items such as burial clothes, blankets and bereavement packets.
Donations will also help IRIS’s efforts to increase awareness of infant loss. Each year, the nonprofit works to bring attention to the issue by seeking proclamations from local cities and encouraging buildings to participate in its lighting campaigns.