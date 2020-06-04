After a flurry of last minute filings, Faribault voters will have a full slate of candidates to choose from for City Council in November.
With Councilor Elizabeth Cap declining to seek re-election, Councilor Royal Ross is the only previously elected councilor on the ballot. Councilor Jonathan Wood, who was appointed to succeed now-County Commissioner Steve Underdahl, is also running.
Three seats are on the ballot this fall, but Ross and Wood were the only candidates to file until the day before the filing deadline, when local businessman and former City Councilor John Rowan threw his hat into the ring.
The owner of Geek Central in downtown Faribault and Deputy Emergency Manager in the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Rowan is a familiar figure at City Hall. He was elected to the council in 2012, placing third out of five candidates. Facing a larger slate of candidates in 2016, Rowan placed fourth behind Ross, Cap and current Underdahl. However, when Councilor Kevin Voracek was elected mayor, the Council tapped Rowan to fill the remaining two years of Voracek's term
Rowan again attempted to seek re-election in 2018, but lost out on the last seat by just 17 votes. Now he’s running again, he says after multiple requests from community members to consider running again.
“(A lot of Faribaultians) feel that the current council has no direction and no vision,” Rowan said. “They like my vision of wanting to bring high-paying technology jobs, something the current council has spent no focus on in the last two years.”
If elected, Rowan said he would focus on restoring limited government and fiscal responsibility to the city. In addition, he said it’s crucially important that the city continue to lure developers to build additional multifamily housing developments. Rowan is particularly concerned about how the council has reacted to the COVID-19 crisis. He was critical of the decision to put the orange snow fences around playground equipment in city parks, arguing parents should be able to make those types of decisions.
On the last day of the filing period, three more candidates threw their hat into the ring, bringing the total number of candidates to six. Under current law, a runoff would have been required had a seventh candidate entered the race.
Just one of those candidates, Adam Gibbons, has run for council before. A theatre manager at Northwoods Cinema 10 in Owatonna, Gibbons ran for council in 2012 and 2016 and also sought a seat on the School Board in 2016.
Gibbons said he decided to run in part because of his concern about the lack of challengers. He argued that it’s important to ensure voters are given a choice and the opportunity to put a fresh voice on the council. With state and local government budgets hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Gibbons said that it’s crucial for Councilors to keep a close eye on the budget. He criticized recent levy increases, which came during times of relative prosperity.
More broadly speaking, he said it’s important for the city to take some “victimless crimes” off the books, which he says too often impede on personal freedom. Instead, he said the city needs to focus on improving quality of life for its residents.
The other two candidates are newcomers to local electoral politics, though one of them, Faysel Ali, currently sits on the city’s Planning Commission. Ali said he decided to run because he wanted to make sure the voices of all Faribaultians are heard. Ali, who’s served as co-president of the Faribault Diversity Coalition, said that significant parts of the Faribault community remain largely unheard in city government. If elected, he promised to use his leadership position to help build bridges within the community.
“Currently, there's a disconnect between our leaders, who are supposed to be focusing on the needs of our community, and the voices that are being heard,” he said.
Ali shared that the recent protests around police brutality and racism were one factor why he decided to run. With tensions remaining high, he said it’s crucial that the council be more representative of the whole community.
“With all that’s going on in our country and our community, we need to see leaders who reflect our community and show leadership,” he said.
The other candidate who decided to file for Council was Sara Caron. Though she works as a production manager at the Paradise Center for the Arts, Caron would be a newcomer to city government. A Faribault native, Caron said she is passionate about improving quality of life in Faribault. While she said that she thinks the current council is doing a respectable job, she said there is room for improvement and new ideas
“The same names in town always get to make the decisions,” she said. “It seems like it's a small group of the same people who have run Faribault for a long time. I think it’s time for a new voice.
Like Ali, Caron said she is concerned that some Faribault residents are increasingly being left out and left behind. If elected, she promised to listen to all city residents and push for more measures like additional affordable housing.
“We have big plans in Faribault,” she said. “We want to bring new businesses and new families to town, but sometimes we forget about the ones who are here now.”
The mayor's seat is also up, but Kevin Voracek is running unopposed.