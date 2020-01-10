Having left behind the building they’d occupied for more than 140 years, Faribault’s Masonic Lodge No. 9 is undergoing a transition as it moves from one historic downtown building to another.
At the end of 2019, the Masons finalized an agreement with Jim Jasinski, the owner of Grampa Al’s, to purchase and renovate the building at 24 Third Street. While the remodeling is ongoing, the Masons will continue to meet at Northfield’s Masonic Lodge.
Originally built in the 1880s as a mortuary, the historic building has served many uses over the years. In recent years it’s been only minimally maintained, as a potential expansion of Grampa Al’s never came to fruition.
Last year, the Masons decided to leave behind the historic structure at Central Avenue and Third Street, which they’d occupied since 1875. The group donated many of its historic artifacts, some dating back to the 1850s, to the Rice County Historical Society.
The decision didn’t come easy to the group’s membership, which has seen its ranks fall to around 60 in recent years. However, the Masons concluded that in order to devote more time to Masonry and less to building maintenance, they’d need to move into a much smaller building. The Masons expressed a strong desire to move to another building in the Downtown Historic District. Fortune struck when the Senior Warden Jonathan Wood, who sits on Faribault’s City Council, heard from Mayor Kevin Voracek that Jasinski might be interested in selling the building.
The Masons hope to move into the historic structure by May. At that time, they’ll lay the symbolic Masonic cornerstone, hold a ceremony with the Grand Lodge of Minnesota, and host an open house for the public.
In the meantime, the building will undergo a full remodel, with much of the work and supplies donated by the Masons themselves. Wood, who owns his own construction business, says he’ll take care of the carpentry and trim work while other Masons will help with the painting.
Although other members of area lodges have offered to help, Wood expects that electrical and plumbing work will need to be contracted out. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the old building are expected to cover any refurbishment expenses that might arise, he said.
Just like their old building, which had a variety of shops on the ground floor below the Masonic Temple, the new Masonic building will include a commercial rental space on the ground floor. The floor plan is even set to include a second floor apartment, behind the Masonic office.
The Masons are trying to maintain an active presence, recruiting new members and serving the community through volunteer work. Still, Lodge Master Jason La Voie says the group can’t wait to move into a building it hopes will be a good fit for years to come.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” he said. “(The new building) will be easier for us to maintain, and will still fit our membership needs.”