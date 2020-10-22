MEET THE CANDIDATES

DAMIAN BAUM

Occupation: IT coordinator, Cannon River STEM School

Education: Bachelor's in information technology management

RICHARD OLSON

Occupation: state of Minnesota master building official

Education: Degrees in architecture and structural engineering

Prior government experience: Faribault School Board, 2007-19 and delegate, Minnesota School Board Association.

TERRY POUNDS

Occupation: Video producer

Education: Associate's in film, screenwriting and sound arts

JERRY ROBICHEAU

Occupation: Retired

Education: Bachelor’s degree in history, master’s degree in educational administration, and Ph.D. in educational administration and policy

Prior government experience: Faribault School Board, 2009-17

CASIE STEEVES

Occupation: Events and marketing director of Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism

Education: Faribault High School graduate, 2005

SONNY WASILOWSKI

Occupation: Account manager with Communication Service for the Deaf, Inc.

Education: Bachelor's from Gallaudet University and a graduate certificate in public management from Minnesota State University, Mankato

Past government experience: Member, Board of Minnesota State Academies, and the Newborn Hearing Screening Advisory and the Southeast Regional Advisory committees