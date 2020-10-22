The Faribault School Board has prioritized student-centered learning. What does student-centered learning look like to you?
Damian Baum: Student-centered learning is a great strategic plan as long as we work to meet students where they need to be met. This includes working to meet students’ needs for those students that are struggling to meet standards, students that are exceeding standards, students with a great family support system, and students whose parents are not available or not engaged. We must be sure that student-centered learning is not limited to just the classroom.
Travis McColley: Student-centered learning to me is prioritizing programming to what is needed for students. The district should provide pathways to ensure that all students are able to be successful upon graduation, no matter the path they choose after graduation.
Richard Olson: Basically, student-centered learning encompasses methods of teaching that shift the focus of instructing from the teacher to the student. This strategy puts more responsibility for learning in the hands of the students by giving them skills and a path to learn a specific subject. Student-centered instruction focuses on skills and produces that enable lifelong learning and independent problem-solving. I would support this learning concept if the district can get buy-in from the students, parents and teachers. I believe when students are given a choice in their learning, they will engage in deeper, richer learning and the learning environment becomes more collaborative.
Terry Pounds: Student-centered learning is about moving beyond a one-size-fits-all approach to education and instead creating a variety of experiences, opportunities, career pathways, and tailored assistance to our students. I believe we’re moving in the right direction. The levy we passed added an hour to the school day with new opportunities like manufacturing and engineering pathways, more credit options for middle school students, summer school credit options for English Learner students, and the new program RISE (Realizing Individual Student Excellence). In addition we now have a new opportunity to learn from the technological solutions we’ve implemented due to COVID. Ultimately it’s about meeting our student’s needs and aspirations where they are and helping them achieve their unique goals. I’ll build on this existing momentum and push for more creative and innovative solutions.
Jerry Robicheau: Student-centered learning is a teaching strategy of engaging the student in their learning. It focuses the responsibility of learning to the student, which places the teacher as a facilitator of learning. It does not in any way minimize the critical role of the teacher. Instead student-center learning creates a learning partnership between the student and the teacher.
Casie Steeves: Student-centered learning is cooperative (between students, parents, and teachers), collaborative with outside resources, and community-oriented, making a new generation of future Faribault residents. Simply put, it gives students broad support while shaping their future.
Sonny Wasilowski: Essentially, the teachers provide personalized mini lessons that work best for each student in the classrooms, rather than giving a “standardized” lesson to the classroom. I am in full favor of the School Board’s decision to prioritize student-centered learning as a strategy and I will continue to see it through.
The board has also addressed the need for equity in the district. What are your ideas for making equity more obtainable for students and staff?
DB: Equity should be a given in education, as far as what the district strives for and provides. The challenge in providing equity is making sure as a district we are aware of areas that need adjustments. The district and the board must be open and willing to address concerns of inequity and look to find realistic solutions to address those concerns.
TM: Overcoming the achievement gap is a problem for all districts, and when your district has a higher level of English learners than others this can stress the system. The way that I view “equality” is ensuring that all students get the tools they need to succeed, and sometimes those needs are different.
RO: A good definition of equity in education refers to the measure of achievement, fairness and opportunity for both students and staff. Educational equity depends on a couple main points for discussion. First point is fairness, which implies that factors specific to one’s personal condition should not interfere with the potential success. Second point is inclusion, which refers to a comprehensive standard that applies to everyone in a certain education system. These two points are closely related and depend on each other for an education system’s success. I believe the Faribault school system practices an educational equity that is a strong foundation of a society that is fair and thriving.
JR: First and foremost it is critical to create an equable learning environment that focuses on all students. This focus is intended to create a culture that addresses all students’ strengths and limitations no matter their ethnicity. It also requires that all staff be culturally competent. Culturally competent so they full embrace and celebrate diversity.
TP: Equity means providing a high quality education to every student and achieving it is dependent on turning some other aspects of our strategy into real action. Student-centered learning gets us part of the way, mental health and safety a little further, a school climate of unity, respect, and connectedness even closer, and family and community engagement gets us to the final stretch. We have a good start with leaders like Rob Dehnert who’s director of Special Services, the administration created new opportunities for teachers and staff with district-wide professional development, and Community Ed secured a Grow Your Own Path II grant which will support the work of recruiting and enrolling students of color into the Introduction to Teaching course through Minnesota State University, Mankato. These types of programs and engagement with the community will help us achieve equity.
CS: All of our students, no matter their background, deserve the right to be successful, feel valued and have an excellent education. Understanding that each student has both strengths and (for lack of a better word), weaknesses, as well as barriers to learning, no matter what their background. Creating opportunities for students to refine the skills they excel at, opportunities for improvement in those that they may not, as well as celebrating successes.
SW: I would like to see a concrete plan and path set to have a “Grow Your Own” program with funding attached in order to grow the number of bilingual and diversity of our teachers and professional staff. I also encourage embedding a preference in all our position openings that bilingualism is preferred to give candidates with bilingualism an edge in attaining positions within the district. I am excited about the prospect of having a magnet school established within a year or two, I’d like to see it through.
How can the district improve its methods in addressing students’ social and emotional needs while ensuring their safety?
DB: As with anything in life, there needs to be balance. We cannot live in a bubble any more than we can live oblivious to the needs to protect those with a high risk to COVID-19. However, social and emotional needs of students cannot take a backseat to other concerns. Yet solutions need to protect those at risk. These are not solutions that come with easy answers. But we must address the serious risk to our students if we continue to limit programs, activities and social interaction.
TM: Mental health is a growing issue, given all that we are dealing with this year, and helping teachers and staff identify issues and route to the proper resource within the district to work with the parent(s) of the student. The school administration should always be working with the parent when there are questions of mental health wellbeing. Meeting the social needs of the students too means that we need to find creative solutions to overcome the current restrictions.
RO: I believe the following recommendations would help the Faribault School District support effective school safety. The district must allow for blended, flexible use of funding streams in education and mental health services. Implement improved staffing ratios to allow for the delivery of a full range of services and effective school community partnerships. Develop evidence-based standards for district level policies to promote effective school discipline and positive behavior. There are more recommendations that exist, however, the pathway of violence is a process, and it is not an event. There is a lot of opportunity as a school district where we can really put the brakes on that pathway to violence, as we are connecting students with those preventative interventions.
JR: Mental health and safety are integrated in today’s concerns surrounding the pandemic. An environment that ensures the safety and well being of all, students, staff, and parents will do much to address a person’s mental health. One way is to follow all the medical experts’ recommendations of social distancing, masks and hygiene. There needs to be time for individuals to share their concerns with others about their personal feeling. If an issue is brought up about their feeling of unsafe this needs to be addressed as soon as possible.
TP: In the age of COVID mental health and safety are at the forefront of everyone’s minds. How COVID was dealt with by our district is a good model for how we should always approach something as serious as the health and safety of our students, staff, and the community at large. When COVID arrived, a task force that included board members, administrators, teachers, county health officials, community leaders, and parents was formed to make a plan that kept everyone as safe as possible. It was a collaboration with a very specific focus, and it had the bandwidth to consider all the issues and concerns. It also embraced frequent, open, and direct communication during and after the work. This sort of partnership between government, the district, the teachers, and the community, combined with open communication, is a model to be remembered for the future.
CS: 2020 was an eye-opening year for most of us. We learned that schools not only provide education, they provide so many other basic needs, and essential services to our students. Faribault Public Schools should continue listening and anticipating the needs of students and their families, continue working with outside resources to ensure each student has access to both in- and out-of-the classroom mental health supports.
SW: The board would have to make it a priority to enable the superintendent and staff (if not already) to devote further resources to addressing and alleviating concerns with students’ mental health and safety within the district. On a related note, I’ve never been comfortable seeing law enforcement at the high school and the middle school, I’d think we’d instead employ more counselors and professional staff in our schools.
What do you consider practical strategies the district could implement to reduce open enrollment?
DB: The solution here is to engage and partner with the community to continue to create opportunities that provide our students a great education. Partnerships such as the one with South Central College. There are numerous lifelong education opportunities here in Faribault that can benefit our students, regardless of where they go after graduation. We need to build these partnerships and make sure the families in our community know why Faribault Public Schools is a great school district to educate their children.
TM: One area the district can reduce open enrollment is engagement. Today, with no changes, there are opportunities for students to flourish in the Faribault Public Schools. These successes need to be highlighted. When a parent chooses to move their student to another district there should be questions asked. I don’t believe there is a one size fits all solution to education, and some students may benefit from a different learning style, but I also believe that FPS can do a better job of addressing the desires of those parents considering open enrolling their students.
RO: The flight of our students out of our district is very troubling for the current liberal school board. For many years the past and current school boards have discussed various solutions ranging far and wide. My opinion on retaining our students would include expanding education opportunities in all our schools, solving the discipline problems in our schools and improving the health (virus containment) and safety in all of our district buildings. The School Board, students, staff and parents must work in harmony to make our school district the best in the state.
TP: There are so many reasons families decide to send their kids to one school or another and while some reasons can be addressed, in other cases there’s nothing the district can do to retain those students. That said, the best way to keep students in the Faribault Public School system is to have a school that offers the best and most equitable student-centered education available. Through varied programs, pathways, and opportunities we can provide an education that’s exciting and attractive to students and parents. Because every parent wants what’s best for their kids and kids want a school that’s exciting and engaging to them. If we can offer that we’ll better retain students.
JR: Open enrollment is a much debated topic at the School Board. There is no easy answer as parents choose open enrollment for a myriad of reasons; faith, geographical location, place of employment, and child chair just to name a few. Many of these are not possible to address as they are a parent’s personal choice. However, I believe that Faribault Public Schools provides a quality education because of what is taking place in the classroom. It is the relationship formed between student and teacher that creates the quality of education. I am of the belief that if parents were to investigate and consider the quality that is taking place in our classrooms because of the quality teaching they would choose Faribault Schools.
CS: “Retention is the single most important thing for growth.” We need to focus on the programs that we are currently excelling at, as well as focus on promoting the positive outcomes, and success stories happening everyday in our district. Re-evaluating and growing from programs that might not be working as well or as student-centric, and having a mindset of continual improvement. I’m confident that focusing on the programs we are currently excelling at, and the students we currently have enrolled will have a dramatic effect on enrollment— both in and out.
SW: I believe Faribault prides itself as a place where there are excellent school choices in town or nearby. I understand that with each student enrolling elsewhere, the district loses money, I believe it is important for our district to do the two-fold; continue to right-size our resources/budget to the number of students we have and to continue competing as a school of choice. One issue I’ve learned is that there are families that opt out of the district because they are racists or do not see diversity as an asset. Obviously, that is terrible, and the district needs and will continue to shine, showing that diversity is an ASSET within our communities.
How do you believe Faribault Public Schools can better engage parents, community members and businesses in its mission to provide a high-quality education to students?
DB: This needs to be a core mission of the district, starting at the very top. We have an upcoming superintendent search. This search must be tasked with finding an individual willing to connect with the community, invest in the community, and champion the task of communicating with the community. If we find that individual, we will succeed in better engaged parents, community members and business leaders. This will foster partnerships that will make our mission of a high-quality education possible.
TM: I believe this has already started; the district did a great job with the creation of the seven-period day for high school students. There were numerous meetings with all of the stakeholders, parents, community members, and local businesses. Leadership from the district office and the high school were able to identify an area of need, and work with a large group to lay out a solution. This was a big step to starting the process of regaining the trust of the community. Having board members who are able to look forward, work together, and develop solutions is the key to getting Community engagement.
RO: Engagement in our schools is defined as parents, community members, businesses and school staff working together to support and improve the learning, development and health of our students. Parent and community engagement in our schools is a shared responsibility in which our schools and other community agencies and organizations are committed to reaching out to engage the parents and community in meaningful ways, and parents and community are committed to actively support their student’s learning and development. This relationship between our schools and parents and community cuts across and reinforces student health and learning in multiple settings: At home, in school, inside and outside of school programs, and in the community. Please remember, our students are our most valuable resource, and we must protect it.
TP: Right now the district does an incredible job of communicating directly to parents. I have three kids attending Faribault schools and I receive emails, newsletters, and more to keep me informed. It’s great. What we need more of is an opportunity for parents and the community to communicate with the school and provide input with regards to issues that affect them. I would propose bringing community organizations, business leaders, parents and more into the conversation as the district considers issues so that all stakeholders feel heard and understood. This is the natural way to start partnerships that can lead to new solutions and programs. Because so many in our community want to help our children succeed and if we don’t facilitate communication that’s a two way street we lose the opportunity for that to happen.
JR: First we must create a climate that invites partnerships with parents, community and businesses. These partnerships only enhance the learning taking place. Parents are often referred to as the child’s first “teacher.” We need a system that builds on that. Effective regularly scheduled communication between teachers and parents is essential. There is a wealth of accessible resources in our community. There are individuals applying skills that are taught in the classroom. Invite community members in, or better yet conduct regularly scheduled site visits, so students can see how the skills they are learning are applied in real life. This can begin as early as sixth grade. The community is a large classroom. We need to take advantage of what is available, As to business, with the seven-period day at the high school the option of internships and entrepreneurship is available. This builds partnerships between industry (business), students and the school.
CS: By asking parents, the community and businesses what they need or want, keeping communication clear and accurate, promoting the positives and earning trust.
SW: I believe Faribault Public Schools has already tackled this one, over the past two to three years, I have seen phenomenal communication and engagement in its mission to provide a high-quality education to students and more.