A Faribault man who allegedly strangled someone he knew during an argument Thursday has been charged with a felony.
Jose Refugio Flores-Santana, 35, is charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state he was charged after a Faribault police officer responded to a report of Flores-Santana striking someone he knew and pinning the person to a bed just before noon Thursday. Flores-Santana had allegedly used his forearm and placed it against the victim’s neck to control her and take away her phone.
The officer reportedly saw red marks on the victim’s neck and arm.
“(Flores-Santana) could not initially be located in the home,” court documents state. “(The alleged victim) then advised that (Flores-Santana) had a hiding spot in the third stall of the garage. (Flores-Santana) was located laying on the ground in that location.”
Following his arrest, Flores-Santana reportedly indicated he had gotten into a verbal argument with the alleged victim but denied physically assaulting her.
Judge Christine Anne Long set conditional bail for Flores-Santana at $5,000 on Friday, contingent on him not entering the alleged victim’s residence, not using or possessing firearms or dangerous weapons, submitting to chemical testing, and following other requirements. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 31.