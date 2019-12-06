This week, Faribault Police are looking for Jessica Dahle, 42. She is the subject of a Steele County probation violation warrant related to a conviction for fifth-degree controlled substances. Dahle is 5’2” tall, weighs 130 pounds and has hazel eyes and red hair.
We are also looking for David Corbett, 28. Hs is wanted for failing to appear on charges of motor vehicle theft. Corbett is 6’0” tall, weighs 140 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair.
Finally, we’re looking for Christopher Johnson, 52. He is the subject of a warrant for failing to appear on charges of fifth-degree controlled substances. Johnson is 5’6” tall, weighs 220 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Dahle, Corbett or Johnson or their whereabouts is asked to call Faribault Police at 507-334-4305.