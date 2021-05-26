Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Memorial Day 2021 occur is Monday.
Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings, and participating in parades. Unofficially, it marks the beginning of the summer season.
Memorial Day observances for the 152nd year are back to normal in Faribault. If a person has been vaccinated, they do not have to wear a mask or practice social distancing.
The Memorial Day schedule of events includes:
9 a.m. – A short ceremony at the Rice County Veterans Memorial on the north side of the courthouse
10 a.m. – Parade starts in the 100 block of Central Avenue and continues north to Sixth Street NW and west to Central Park.
11 a.m. – Central Park ceremony
At the Veterans Memorial there are many symbolic elements around a central plaza where a Civil War Monument stands. There is a life-size eagle which represents the strength and power of our nation, the dove symbolizes peace and security, the ultimate goal of a strong military.
The Veterans Park Walkways are lined with 8x20″ pavers honoring those serving or who have served during any period. As of May 11, the Memorial Paver Count is listed at 873.
The Central Vets of Rice County honors three local veterans on Memorial Day during the 10 a.m. parade and at the Central Park program about 11 a.m.
Joe Skodje, a 100-year old World War II veteran, is the grand marshal of the parade. 2nd Lt Joseph Skodje served in the Army Air Corps as a pilot. On Dec. 7, 1941, he received a telegram from the Office of the Quartermaster General with orders to report to Washington, D.C., without delay. After training in numerous places in the United States, he was sent to England where he was assigned to the 442 Troop Carrier Squadron and flew in the Invasion of Holland.
After the war, Skodje went on to earn a degree in engineering from the University of North Dakota, worked for Honeywell as an industrial and safety engineer, traveled the world, married, and raised three children.
Honorary grand marshal of the parade is Tracy McBroom who spent 20 years in the Air Force, served 50% of her time overseas in Germany, Italy and England as an air traffic controller, and the balance of her time in California, Texas and Delaware. When she left the military, she had 5-year old twins, a 2-year old and a newborn, so continuing to be an air traffic controller would be too challenging.
Instead, McBroom has been the Rice County veterans services officer for 12 years. There are 4000 veterans in Rice County and potentially they have veteran benefits. She has an extremely rewarding job as she gets to meet veterans and help them determine what benefits might be available to them if they served on active duty.
Don Langer is the Honored Combat Veteran. He was a draftee in 1969. After his training he served overseas in an Army infantry unit in the jungles of Vietnam. He describes his experience as a ‘deadly cat and mouse game’ which has stayed with him over 50 years. He can never get away from the experience, nor can he forget, but has had to learn to manage it, and not let it control him. Like so many Vietnam veterans, he has held his experiences in. If he could handle that experience, he knows he could handle anything. Langer had grown up near Faribault and took over the family farm in 1980.
Langer emphasizes that we should remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and as well as their families. A couple of years ago Langer was able to go to Ohio to meet the family of his best friend in his unit. He was there when his buddy died in combat and was able to tell the family where, what and how he died, as the military hadn’t told them anything. It made a profound impact on Langer to learn how the family feels such a hole in their lives at the loss of a service member that can last for generations.