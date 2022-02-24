City declares snow emergency Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email Feb 24, 2022 Feb 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The city of Faribault has declared a snow emergency.No parking will be allowed on city streets from 1-8 a.m. Friday, or until streets are plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later.Unattended vehicles are subject to ticketing and towing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Emergency Street No Parking Highway City Vehicle Plow Snow Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Drunk teen allegedly stole vehicle from Uber driver No injuries in Morristown mobile home fire Apartment complex proposed on city-owned property Seventh Street Bridge draws local attention Faribault man accused of sexually abusing 2 girls Upcoming Events Feb 24 Community Dinner Thu, Feb 24, 2022 Feb 24 Weekly Supper Specials Thu, Feb 24, 2022 Feb 24 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Thu, Feb 24, 2022 Feb 24 Burger Basket Night Thu, Feb 24, 2022 Feb 25 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Feb 25, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices