At a Thursday night meeting, the city of Dundas’s Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit that could help to address the region’s significant child care shortage.
A Northfield native, Tawna Schneider has provided in-home daycare in Dundas for the last decade. While demand for the day-care has always been high, under current licensing, she’s only allowed to care for up to 12 children.
Schneider has long dreamed of setting up her own child care center. She and her husband Charles took a big step toward that goal last month when they closed on a triangle shaped property at 208 County Road 1 East.
Just one building currently sits on the property. Built in 1981 as an office and used more recently as a thrift store, the Schneiders plan to remodel the building, dividing it up into three classrooms and an office space with the goal of accommodating up to 40 children. In addition to potentially reducing the local child care shortage, Tawna Schneider touted her plan to open up “Little Village ELC” as a potential job creator. She said that once it’s complete, she plans to hiring several staff members.
The CUP is required because the building is in an area zoned for light industrial uses. As noted by City Planner Nate Sparks, industrial uses could mean that heavy truck traffic, smoke, loud noise and other disturbances would be near the center.
Across the street from the daycare center sits residential housing. A neighboring homeowner contacted the commission and urged them to deny the permit, raising concerns that the center could be incompatible with the neighborhood.
Nevertheless, the commission followed the recommendation of city staff and urged the council to approve the project, on the condition that a comprehensive parking and fencing plan be presented to the City Council, as well as plans for clear signage.
Schneider said that although there’s plenty of work to be done before Little Village will be ready to open, she’s excited to be able to get to work. She said that demand remains strong for child care, and especially infant care.
“I am constantly getting calls from people who are looking for child care, especially for infant care,” she said. “We’re very excited for this opportunity, excited to get our name more out in the community.”
Schneider said that when COVID-19 hit, child care providers like her took a major hit. However, the blow was softened notably due to the needs of the large number of “essential” workers, especially in the health care and law enforcement sectors.
Even so, the sheer demand for child care ensured that even during such an unusual time, needs remain unmet. According to a July 2019 report from First Children’s Finance, more than 1,000 child care spots in Rice County are unfilled.
According to the report’s numbers, which are broken down by zip code, the Faribault area has the largest number of unfilled slots at 352, with Northfield just behind at 349. Lonsdale has 125 unfilled slots, Webster 73, and Dundas is fifth in the county with 60.
Scott McMahon, a lobbyist with the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, said that post-COVID numbers haven’t yet been released. Nonetheless, McMahon expressed confidence that the shortage is likely even greater now.
According to McMahon, many child care workers are now paid so little that they could get a higher wage working at a gas station. In addition, he cited regulatory and licensing barriers as an issue, particularly for smaller providers.
“We know that there isn’t enough money in the system, that regulations are an issue and licensing is a problem,” he said. “All of the things are worth looking at.”
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation President Tim Penny said that given those challenges, the industry has been particularly poorly equipped to cope with the unique challenges it has faced from COVID-19. With many workers unable to go to work, and older children able to take care of younger children, enrollment has been down. child care providers have also incurred extra expenses to keep kids safe, whether it’s by investing heavily in cleaning supplies or reducing capacity.
As a result, an already troubled industry is now sitting at the brink of collapse. While Gov. Tim Walz announced last week that $56 million in grants would be made available to providers, the state is facing a budget deficit in the fall, limiting its ability to help.
Over the last decade, child care needs have grown while many providers have gotten out of the business, leaving more than 40,000 children needing care across the state. Even before COVID, Penny said that profit margins for many providers were incredibly slim.
“It’s possible that a lot of child care providers have left the business because the financial stress of late has been too much for them to absorb,” he said. “Just anecdotally, I know that a number of providers have closed their doors.”
Penny said that greater Minnesota communities are most at risk because in most areas, in-home day care owners with little financial cushion are the primary providers. In the Twin Cities Metro, child care centers are much more common.
In recent years, legislators have talked about relaxing regulations as one way to help providers stay afloat. Penny said that while that’s a good start, child care subsidies for low-income families also need a boost.
In smaller communities most at risk of losing providers, Penny said that other, more creative solutions will need to be found. He noted that some communities have tried to address the problem by converting community centers into space for in-home day care providers.
Without major changes, Penny said that even as the need continues to grow, the system isn’t likely to become any less financially painful for many providers
“In many respects an affair of the heart,” he said. “The child care business is not producing much in the way of a profit margin.”