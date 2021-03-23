Rice County Public Health Director Deb Purfeerst gave her annual update to the Rice County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, tackling a broad range of public health issues as well as the county’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
According to Purfeerst, the virus has hit Rice County somewhat harder than the rest of the statewide. Nearly 7,000 county residents have tested positive, for a rate of 1,052 per 10,000 which ranks 21st out of Minnesota’s 87 counties. Rice County is the state’s 14th most populous county.
On average Minnesota has seen 907 cases per 10,000 residents, but the figures vary widely by county. Nobles County in southwest Minnesota leads the way at over 1,700 cases per 10,000, while isolated Cook County in northeast Minnesota sits at just 250 per 10,000.
While the county has slightly more cases than the average county, those cases have been slightly milder on average. Just 3.8% have required hospitalization, compared to a statewide average of around 5%.
Rice County has led the way in terms of testing, beating out every other Minnesota county with a test rate of over 20,000 tests per 100,000 residents. Purfeerst said that the presence of a state correctional facility in Faribault and two colleges in Northfield is likely a factor.
The county’s vaccination campaign has made dramatic strides in the last several weeks as well. Purfeerst’s numbers show that a quarter of county residents have now received at least one vaccination, and 15% have received two.
Vaccine supplies have been limited thus far, but most pharmacies have gained access to at least some vaccines and the Public Health Department is holding vaccination clinics of its own on a near daily basis for those who are eligible.
After weeks of focusing on seniors and care workers, the state has begun vaccinating other essential workers. Purfeerst expects vaccine supply to increase dramatically in the coming weeks, particularly as the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine becomes more widely available.
In line with President Joe Biden’s goal, Purfeerst hopes to open vaccinations to the general public by May 1. Biden has said the goal is to ensure families can safely congregate on July 4 — but Purfeerst is skeptical that things will really be “normal” by then.
“I know people are anxious to not have to wear face coverings any longer and resume our typical operations more than a year ago, but I think it will take some time to get there,” she said. “(But) I expect for most of this year we will continue to be wearing the masks.”
A year of change
Rice County’s 2020 Community Health Report highlights the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Public Health Department’s operations. The most dramatic was with the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP).
According to Purfeerst, SHIP was one of the county’s only sources of statewide funding that could be seamlessly transferred over to pandemic response. In a typical year, SHIP focuses more broadly on helping Minnesotans to live healthier lifestyles. In response to the pandemic, Rice County SHIP Coordinator Josh Ramaker worked alongside numerous other organizations to organize the Faribault Food Access Initiative. Over the course of 2020, the Food Access Initiative distributed 210,000 pounds of food to those in need.
Other services affected by the pandemic included family home visitations, which decreased dramatically, and child and teen checkups. Both are services traditionally provided in-person, but alternatives approaches had to be taken due to the pandemic.
Rice County Public Health’s Facebook page has seen a large increase since the pandemic hit, with residents looking to stay as up-to-date as possible. Over the course of last year, the page saw a 441% increase in followers, the large majority of them women.
To respond to the pandemic, the department organized weekly meetings with the Southeast Regional Disaster Healthcare Coalition, Southeast Regional Long Term Care Disaster Coalition Meetings, and Southeast Regional Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) group.
Internal county meetings to discuss the rapidly evolving situation were held several times a week and included representatives from many of its departments. Externally, Purfeerst noted that the county convened working groups with community leaders on a wide variety of issues related to the pandemic. Other responses included the creation of a COVID hotline, a robust contact tracing program and managed volunteer care providers with the Minnesota Responds Medical Reserve Corps.