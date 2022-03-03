Members of the Faribault Police Department in 1883 included, from left, officer Perkins, Chief William Delaney and officer Kline. Their badges inspired the sesquicentennial badges. (Courtesy of Faribault Police Department)
Members of the Faribault Police Department are sporting a new vintage look in honor of a milestone anniversary and fallen officers.
Officers are now wearing simple star-shaped badges inspired by those worn by their predecessors 150 years ago.
The six-pointed stars are modeled after the badges worn by the first police officers. Historic photographs were researched to inspire the replicas, said Faribault Police Captain Neal Pederson.
The Police Department was founded the same year as the city itself — 1872. So both the department and the city are celebrating their sesquicentennial this year.
The township was initially policed by constables. The Police Department was formed soon after the city was chartered, according to a history book written by Fran Miller. The first police chief was appointed by the city’s first mayor.
It’s not possible to tell from black and white photographs what the original badges are made of. Most of the present-day officers are sporting silver badges. The captains and sergeants are wearing gold and the new chief will don gold as well.
The front of each badge is inscribed with “Faribault Police,” the officer’s badge number, "150 years" and the years “1872-2022.”
The back of each badge is inscribed with three sets of initials. They remember the three Faribault Police officers who have died in the line of duty.
All three losses occurred before the 20th century, according to Miller’s book.
Officer Henry Kaepernick was accidentally shot by a jail officer in 1876. The jail inmates at that time included the infamous Younger brothers who were captured after trying to rob the Northfield bank. The jailer thought Kaepernick was a member of the James-Younger Gang coming to break out the Youngers.
The city’s second police chief, David Shipley, was fatally shot in 1883 while attempting to disarm a man who was threatening his wife. Officer Louis Joachim died two years later from rabies after he was bitten by a rabid dog.
Present-day officers will wear the vintage-inspired badges through the end of the year. Decals of the badges also have been placed in squad car windows.
The Police Department also is planning to celebrate the sesquicentennial with an open house in the spring, Pederson said. Community members will be invited to see the police station and meet department staff, including John Sherwin, who is coming from Rochester to become police chief at the end of the month.