Faribault’s City Council on Tuesday unanimously moved to advance long discussed plans for a new ring road that would connect the north and east sides of town.
The new road, an extension of East View Drive, would connect the intersection of Hwy. 3 and 30th Street NW with Hwy 60. A small part of the proposed path currently sits in Cannon City Township, but it’s mostly within city limits. With traffic increasing on the north end of town, thanks to the presence of businesses like Daikin Applied, the city is planning on installing a roundabout at the intersection of Hwy. 3 and 30th Street.
Increased traffic has made the project a more urgent priority. Although construction of the full route is still likely to be a ways into the future, City Planner Dave Wanberg said that the city will construct a one-block stretch of the new East View Drive upon the completion of the roundabout.
Along with building the first block of the new road, the plan will also include an extension of First Avenue NW, which includes several industrial buildings. Eventually, East View Drive will stretch across the former Faribault Foods Spray fields, Cannon River and railroad bed.
In January, the council favorably discussed the possibility that a mobile home park might be constructed on the site of the former spray fields. Although Faribault Foods still owns the site, it no longer needs the spray fields due to improved technology at its new plant.
After crossing the river, the road would maneuver around several nature conservancy districts before reaching a platted development. Given the current city zoning map, the route wouldn’t likely cover business or industrial areas.
The city hasn’t yet purchased the land, but councilors approved a plan to adopt an official map which officially designates the route for the future road. That move will prevent the city from approving development along the route, protecting property owners in the area.
Councilor Elizabeth Cap voted for the plan, but said she would prefer to see the city prioritize other routes first. Cap said that while the route could boost residential development, she’d like to see a focus on routing industrial traffic traveling through the city when possible.
“When we’re investing, it would be nice to see how we can bypass heavy traffic around town,” Cap said.
The state of State
The council also gave final approval to replat two lots on the east side of Faribault, paving the way for a one block addition to State Avenue. The new route will provide a direct connection between District One Hospital, River Bend Nature Center and Hwy. 60.
The proposed road, expected to be constructed this year, will include a curve to allow a detached garage at 810 Division St. to remain. The house and garage at 734 Division St. have already been removed.
A straight route was also proposed, and Councilors Royal Ross and Tom Spooner both said at the meeting that they would have preferred that. Though the property at 734 Division is still large enough to be developable, the new lot will be small and oddly shaped, reducing its value.
The curved route is closer to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's traffic safety standards because it increases the gap between intersections on Hwy. 60. Had the city preferred the straight route, it would have needed MnDOT approval.