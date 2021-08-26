The Le Sueur County Pioneer Power’s Association’s annual celebration of rural living is coming back to the Pioneer Power Showgrounds this upcoming weekend.
The Pioneer Power Show returns Friday through Sunday with an assortment of exhibitions.
Gates open daily at 7 a.m., and visitors will enjoy all forms of exhibitions and displays demonstrating farming and rural life activities of yesteryear, starting at 9 a.m. An estimated 100 crafters will be at the showgrounds over the weekend, demonstrating skills, like blacksmithing, woodworking, sawmilling, threshing and plowing and more trades that were historically a staple of rural living. While there will be no vendor fair at the showgrounds, some of the demonstrators will have crafts available for purchase.
“The connection between [people] and their grandpa on the farm is not really there anymore,” said organizer Bill Thelemann. “We’re trying to help bridge that gap, so they can see that’s the way grandpa used to do it, or that’s the way dad used to do it.”
Each day will be filled with music and dance, as a variety of musical entertainers in genres ranging from country western, bluegrass, folk, old time and gospel will take the stage from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. A dance will also be held in the Pioneer Hall until 11 p.m. each night.
Guests with an ear for polka are certain to marvel at Pioneer Power’s 2021 Polka Fest. A different polka band will play for the showgrounds crowd each day between 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Leon Olsen performs the morning hours on Friday, followed by the Ed Shimota Band. Charlie Sticha kicks off Saturday, while Gary’s Ridgeland Dutchmen take the stage in the afternoon. Sunday features Chuck Thiel Jolly Ramblers and later the Jolly Huntsmen Band.
Pioneer Power is boasting tractors galore. Among the exhibits is a tractor collection from the Ford Fordson Collectors Association. The showgrounds are one stop on the association’s nationwide tour. Then on Friday at 5:30 p.m., an all-brand tractor ride will leave the showgrounds for an hour drive.
One of Pioneer Power’s most popular events, the tractor pull, will stretch over two days on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 1:30 p.m. each day. Factory, hobby stock, open and King of the Hill classes for antique tractors 1970 and older will compete along with semi tractors and diesel trucks.
After the adults rev up their tractors on Saturday, kids will pedal mini-tractors in a state sanctioned kids pedal pull at 3 p.m.
The showgrounds also feature a railroad, children’s playground and schoolhouse, pioneer museum and more.
Though it was a challenge to return to organizing the show after the one year hiatus induced by COVID-19, Thelemann said the team worked diligently to get the event back in shape. The organizer was encouraged by turnout at Pioneer Power’s previous events this year including the swap meet in April and summer tractor pull in July.
“We expect a big crowd,” said Thelemann. “People are ready to get out and get going again. We have an awfully lot going on this year and I think that will be good for us too.”