It seemed as though the coronavirus outbreak might delay development of the Faribault school district’s strategic plan, but that wasn’t the case.
On July 20, during its virtual meeting, the board approved the final version of the strategic plan that the community, Faribault Public Schools staff members and students helped make possible.
The School Board will review and update the document regularly as the district makes progress and uncovers further areas to improve upon.
The development of the strategic plan, which serves as a guide for the district in meeting the needs of the community, began in March before the coronavirus onset. Community members, employees of Faribault Public Schools and students responded to a survey to help the district understand its perceived strengths and weaknesses.
After schools closed in mid-March in response to the pandemic, the survey was reopened to gather further input. In total, the district received 180 responses. A consultant, strategic planning advisor Bruce Miles, then met with community members via online conferences to collect data. The board and administration used this data to consider possible benchmarks and priorities while meeting with Miles again.
Community Relations Coordinator Matt Steichen presented a draft of the district’s identity, mission statement, visions, core values and priorities to the board during its June 2 virtual meeting. Not ready to approve the draft, board members volunteered to participate in a sub-committee to tweak the strategic plan.
School Board members Carolyn Treadway, Jerry Robicheau and Courtney Cavellier met a few times over a period of about three weeks to examine the language of the mission statement and core values and took separate attempts at adjusting the language. Cavellier estimated the three of them, along with Steichen for the first meeting, spent at least 10 hours working together.
Treadway said the subcommittee felt everything should “flow from the mission statement,” and Robicheau agreed that strategies should be “embedded, not just hidden in the mission statement.”
“If it’s not in the mission statement, it shouldn’t be one of our strategies,” Robicheau said. “This is a dynamic document. It continues to grow and grow just like your learners grow.”
Robicheau stressed the expectation that the strategies or core values in the strategic plan should drive all of the board’s decisions.
The approved strategic plan reads as follows:
Mission statement
“Faribault Public Schools provides a high-quality and equitable education that nurtures, inspires, challenges, and empowers all students to engage and grow as learners and citizens.”
Strategies
“Student-Centered Learning: We will address individual student learning in innovative and challenging ways.
“Equity: We will commit to a high-quality education for every student.
“Mental Health and Safety: We will ensure our schools focus on the social and emotional well-being and safety of students and staff.
“School Climate: We will foster unity, respect, and connectedness within our schools.
“Family and Community Engagement: We will engage families and the community to help our students grow as learners and citizens.”
Core Values
“Integrity: We align our actions and words with our mission.
“Respect: We value ourselves and each other across all differences.
“Excellence: We commit to continuous learning and improvement.
“Adaptability: We engage in flexible, continuous, and purposeful change based on data.
“Responsibility: We use our human, financial and physical resources in support of our mission.
“Engagement: We act with values-driven purpose to achieve our mission.
"Collaboration: We leverage resources and talents among all stakeholders as a way to advance our mission.”