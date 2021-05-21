Faribault Middle School seventh-grader Tayla Smith knows to go for the nachos whenever they’re part of her school’s meal selection.
Khalif Abdi, also a seventh-grader, said his favorite meal is “probably the spicy chicken sandwich.” But on Friday, he walked away with ginger turkey tacos.
Eight minutes is all it takes for around 150 Faribault Middle School students to go through the food line in their cafeteria because the food is already dished out, and they know from experience what they prefer. The selections, and the model itself, are both new this year as the middle school pilots a meal program called foodiE.
Offered through Sodexo, foodiE gives students the opportunity to try new foods with new flavor profiles and/or continue grabbing the meals they already enjoy. As a pilot school for the new program, Faribault Middle School is one of just two schools in the nation to use foodiE this year and the only school to currently offer it in person.
“The goal is to increase student engagement while giving the student an opportunity to try new things,” said Brenda Boehm, director of food services for Faribault Public Schools. “This generation is really involved with food and wants to make sure their food tastes good, feels good by making their bodies feel better and does good by making them aware of where food comes from and the overall impact of the community. FoodiE helps the students try new flavor profiles, which helps them know what they like.”
The middle school’s previous meal program, Did You Know (DYK) had been in place for many years, and Boehm said it was time for a change. There was a bit of hesitancy at the beginning of the school year, she said, because students were used to having all of their favorite options, like pizza, available every day. With foodiE, the meal line includes a daily rotation of students’ favorites, including popcorn chicken and corn dogs. This way, the cooks can take their time to prepare each meal and make sure they’re fresh, hot, and delicious instead of rushing to make all options available at once.
In addition to familiar favorites, the foodiE menu includes global flavors composed of international selections like falafel, Korean barbecue, and Greek spiced turkey. The third selection of foodiE is superfoods, which is made up of food products that feel good for the body like smoothies, quinoa bowls and flatbread.
To gauge the success of the program, students will complete a satisfaction survey. Boehm said the Sodexo team also observes the engagement of the students coming to the cafeteria to grab their meals. So far, Boehm said participation has increased slightly, and the Sodexo staff is also happier with the new program. Head cook Kim Knott told Boehm she likes taking her time and using her creativity with the meals.
Safe and accessible
Students continue to eat in their classrooms while attending school in person, and since the meals are already dished out, they don’t risk cross-contamination by touching the same utensils. The food service team also continued offering meal options while students were distance learning and participating in the hybrid model.
With the help of community partners like Healthy Community Initiative, Growing Up Healthy, Faribault Youth Investment, Faribault Transportation and other Faribault Public Schools staff, the Sodexo team served seven-day meal packs to distance learners and meals across all learning models this past year. Boehm reported serving 218,260 breakfasts, 263,974 lunches, 66,614 snacks and 46,541 dinners across all three learning models and meal packs.
Having already distributed meals in a different way during the last three months of the 2019-20 school year, Boehm said the team was more prepared this year and was able to offer more meal options to students.
Since some students continue distance learning, the district has continued offering meal distributions. The last day for seven-day meal pickups will be Wednesday, and Jefferson Elementary offers pick-up lunches through the end of the school year, June 8. The district’s usual summer meal program launches June 14 at Jefferson.
“What’s great is it will be a hot lunch most days, and as long as they’re 18 and under, they can come get food,’ Boehm said.