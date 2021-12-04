This week, the Faribault Police Department is looking for Jamie Wenker, Furgan Dagane and Sara Katra.
Wenker, 26, is the subject of arrest warrants from Big Stone and Traverse counties. He is 6’2” tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Dagane, 18, is the subject of Rice County arrest warrants for violation of a court order, felony theft, misdemeanor theft and trespassing. Dagane is 6’1” tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
Katra, 43, is wanted in Rice County for failing to appear on numerous court files. Katra is 5’5” tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Wenker, Dagane and/or Katra is asked to call Faribault Police at 507-334-4305.