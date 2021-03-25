Slumberland Furniture announced on Thursday that it will open a new franchise store in Dundas this summer. A press release states "the premier regional furniture retailer" will occupy a 23,000 square-foot space at 404 Schilling Dr. in Dundas, the former location of Kmart. The store will be locally owned and operated by Craig and Kwin Novacek, who also own Slumberland Furniture Red Wing.
“We are thrilled to announce the addition of our second Slumberland franchise location,” Craig Novacek stated in the release. “Northfield is a wonderful community that is full of life. We’re excited to join the community and offer area shoppers stylish, comfortable furniture for a great price.”
Slumberland’s Red Wing location has been in operation for 17 years, and the Novaceks have owned it since January 2020. The Northfield location will be managed by Tim Sommer, the Novaceks' business partner, who is currently general manager at the Red Wing store. They expect to hire four-eight new employees at the Northfield location.
“We are thankful for our amazing team of talented employees who have made this possible, and are thrilled to have Tim at the helm in Northfield, He brings a significant wealth of knowledge and skill to his role and will be a tremendous asset to the Northfield community,” Novacek continued.
This will add to the 120 other corporate and franchise-owned locations Slumberland operates. Slumberland Furniture has a wide-ranging product line including a large selection of mattresses and bedding, living room furniture, recliners, tables and dining sets, bedroom furniture, home entertainment, desks, décor, and more. The company’s mattress brands include Tempur-Pedic, Sealy Posturepedic, Stearns & Foster, and Slumbercrest. Slumberland is considered America’s largest seller of La-Z-Boy
products, and also specializes in power lift chairs to help seniors and those with special seating needs.