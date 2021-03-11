Two Faribault residents have been charged with allegedly stealing nearly $13,500 in public benefits over more than 2½ years.
Yadira Ramirez Avalos, 40, and Juan Carlos Becerra Gaytan, 43, are charged with theft by swindle and wrongfully obtaining assistance by making false statements, concealment or impersonation in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state Avalos and Gaytan were charged after a Rice County Sheriff’s Office investigator received a June 15 report that Avalos had not been reporting Gaytan’s income since 2014 while the two lived in the same household and while Avalos received benefits from the Minnesota Family Investment Program, public funding intended for low-income families with children. However, the investigator reportedly received information that Gaytan had worked several jobs in 2020 and had taken on additional employment for extra income. He had allegedly been using several different names in the process.
Since 2014, Gaytan has reportedly earned at least $65,481 using a variation of his name and the Social Security number of another Minnesota resident.
Court documents state Avalos told law enforcement on Aug. 19 that they had no income in 2019 and 2020 and that Gaytan had not worked for two years, but “acknowledged that it was possible that he worked last year,” and later admitted that “he worked for a week or two in 2020,” court documents state.
However, a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development database reportedly showed that Gaytan was hired by a local business in August 2020 and had made nearly $10,000 from Sept. 4 to Nov. 6.
Court documents state the aggregate amount of overpayment was $35,554. However, charges covering the entire amount were reportedly not possible because of the statute of limitations.
Gayton and Avalos are scheduled to make their first court appearances Wednesday.