The Farm is up and running at Roosevelt Elementary.
The Farm is an obstacle course that features activities modeled after farm chores. It’s a tradition that’s been a part of the physical education curriculum in Faribault schools for over 40 years.
“I did The Farm when I went to Jefferson and (kindergarten teacher) Becki Keilen did it at Jefferson years before that,” Roosevelt physical education teacher John Scheil said.
The activities were set up in the gym last Thursday night. Every Roosevelt class K-5 gets to participate in The Farm three times during the three days it takes over the gym.
“It’s something the kids can relate to. It’s exercise disguised as play, which makes it a lot of fun,” Scheil said.