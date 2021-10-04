Many girl scouts thrive off building relationships with one another as they participate in and plan community service projects to “make the world a better place.”
But over the last year, monthly meetings were held virtually, and in-person activities and events were paused, leading to a lack of interest and loss of some volunteers, troops and girls.
Officially starting the new year Friday, Oct. 1, local troops in Faribault and Medford are looking forward to a fresh start.
Though certain safety measures are still included in the Girl Scouts’ operations, the scouts are able to meet in person again.
While in-person gatherings are allowed, masks are required for all indoor Girl Scout activities, regardless of vaccination status, and in outdoor groups of more than 25 where social distancing cannot be maintained. Troop and indoor overnight events are still not allowed at this time, per River Valleys’ guidelines.
Service Unit Manager for River Valleys Girl Scouts Jess Gillen says it’s been a bit of a challenge conducting virtual meetings with a dozen or more girls at one time. Over the last year, Gillen says her troop in the Faribault/Medford area has remained active during the Girl Scout seasons. She is also hopeful to recruit more girls this year.
The local service unit is part of Girl Scouts River Valleys, one of 111 Girl Scout councils in the United States. Though Girl Scouts River Valleys is an independent nonprofit organization, it is chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA and serves 25,400 girls in 49 counties in southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin and Iowa.
Gillen is going into her third year as service unit manager and previously served as a co-leader in her daughter’s troop for a few years. A newer troop was formed in 2017 and includes about 20 girls currently, with more in the process of signing up. Gillen’s troop includes girls from kindergarten through 10th grade, with a few girls in each level.
With service a large part of the organization, some projects the local troop has accomplished in the past includes donating food and supplies to Ruth’s House and food shelves. A girl scout in the local service unit also built and installed bat houses in town last year. Over COVID, Gillen says they were unable to do a bulk of the community service projects, but they did donate cookies to IRIS and adopt North Alexander Park, where they hold their meetings.
This fall, Gillen says some older girl scouts (huniors and cadettes) are putting together birthday kits to donate locally. Though they have not had much time to plan upcoming community service projects yet, as they are just starting to meet again for the new year, Gillen says the birthday kits were one project they didn’t get to before the end of the last season.
Involved in leading and volunteering in the local service unit for 10 years total, Gillen finds several benefits for girls who participate in Girl Scouts — a safe place to learn new skills and build relationships with other girls.
“I like that they can be open and honest with each other,” said Gillen of the bonds Girl Scout sisters create. “I’ve seen it happen with the older girls, the bonding is great.”
Gillen also points out that Girl Scouts do a lot more than sell cookies each year. They work with their local communities and see what they can do to address issues. This fall, Gillen says she has a couple girls working on their Bronze and Silver awards, both of which are based on community service projects. She is hopeful they will finding something that will specifically benefit the community of Faribault.
Kenyon-Wanamingo Service Unit Manager Jennifer Lerfald, who also oversees four troops in the area, says numbers are down across the board, and the Girl Scouts organization itself has also made cuts to its staff.
Aside from the challenges, Lerfald says they are working on getting back out into the community and completing service unit projects, much like other troops.
Being involved in the organization both as a parent and troop leader, Lerfald loves that Girl Scouts allows girls to choose what they want to learn about.
“As the girls leave the younger troops,” Lerfald said, “… they are learning about the independence, leadership and responsibilities of what they need to be as a future leader.”