The governor and a passel of decision-makers were in Nicollet Friday to announce a plan forward for widening the 12-mile stretch of Hwy. 14 between Nicollet and New Ulm, often considered one of the state's most dangerous.
Everyone who spoke at the press conference inside the Nicollet Fire Department hall expressed confidence that the funding path has been found and construction could start as early as 2022.
"This issue, for so many of you, is deeply personal," Gov. Tim Walz said, introducing the plan just moments after fire fighters cleared out the hall, responding to an emergency call in rural Nicollet County.
They're going to be out on our roads; they're going to respond as quickly as they can respond," said Walz, referencing the sudden departure. "Unfortunately, we know a lot of these calls we get are for accidents on Hwy. 14. And as I was saying, the issue goes far beyond just the economics or the theoretical about transportation. This dangerous, tragic stretch of road has impacted countless families."
The plan, as announced Friday, is to take out a loan for $36 million — equal to 49% of the estimated $92.7 million construction cost — from the federal Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA). The remaining cost could be mostly funded by a separate Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant for up to $50 million.
But, as Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher explained, the state is committed to funding the remainder of the cost, regardless of whether it gets the grant.
"If the INFRA grant, doesn't happen, here is my commitment to you: we are going to figure out from the MnDOT budget how to complete the last gap of this project," Anderson Kelliher said.
Nicollet County has also committed $3.5 million to the project to plug whatever gap exists after the federal loan and potential grant.
The loan from the federal TIFIA program comes at a very low 1.2-1.3% interest rate, which Nicollet County Commissioner John Luepke said was too good to pay off; even he'd rather see more direct funding. Answering questions after the press conference, Anderson Kelliher said she is "very confident" the loan application will succeed, as the federal program is already in place. She also said the state already has the funding to pay back the loan.
Legislation is needed to establish a separate special revenue account for non-dedicated transportation funds, and the bill to make that happen is sponsored by local legislators — Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, in the House, and Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, in the Senate.
Both were at the press conference and expressed their thanks to the state officials and local persons involved in making it all happen. Nicollet Mayor Fred Froelich also spoke, expressing his excitement for the safety and potential economic development that will come with the expansion project.
Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, also attended Friday's event. Jasinski was instrumental in securing funding to widen the stretch of Hwy. 14 from Owatonna to Dodge Center.
MnDOT is expecting to close on the federal loan in six-to-nine months, which would enable the project to break ground in fall 2021 with construction in 2022 or 2023.