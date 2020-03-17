Roosevelt Elementary School art teacher Wanda Holmgren is a maestro, conducting a flurry of activity each day in her classroom.
It’s a brief symphony as classes rotate in and out every half-hour throughout the day but it’s a brilliant one as students experience different aspects of art. Leading an elementary school arts class can mean some corralling and prodding but it’s also rewarding for teacher and pupil.
“Arts are an outlet for kids so they can express things that are going on in their lives or things that they don’t get to verbalize,” Holmgren said.
Holmgren has taught for 22 years, with the past five years in the Faribault district. Every day in the classroom is a little different for Holmgren and with eight half-hour teaching sessions, so is each class at the kindergarten through fifth grade school.
This year the amount of classroom time shifted so Holmgren implemented seven different studios for students to work in each day. The studios involve an aspect of art, like the fibers studio where students work with yarn or weaving or sewing. The idea stemmed from a movement in the art education world, “Teaching Artistic Behaviors,” and it fits in Holmgren’s classroom.
“It’s giving the kids more choice in what they make,” Holmgren said. “As we get further into it, they’ll come up with their own ideas and try to make them. If they fail, they remake them and get feedback from others.”
One of Holmgren’s favorite sayings in the classroom is “We can do hard things.” In a way, it challenges students to try different things, especially things they aren’t necessarily geared to do well.
“I think the kids are more engaged because they don’t all have to do the same thing,” she said. “They’re learning in different ways. A kid is not going to be successful in every place in this room. That’s important for them to understand, too.”
Outside of the regular classroom hours, Holmgren teaches Falcons After School, a program designed for students who need additional support. On Tuesdays and Thursdays she holds Arty Party where students can do different art activities to help express themselves.
Holmgren also got involved with The Virtues Project-Faribault and designed 20 signs for the Virtues Trail in Heritage Park through an Artists on Main Street grant. It was her first venture into public art after beginning as a large-scale oil painter. The trail, which runs along the Straight River, features 10 posts with 20 virtues emblazoned on them. Those walking along the trail can see themselves in a mirror along with a different virtue. The virtues are written in English, Somali and Spanish.
“The Virtues thing was my first foray into public art and it has more of a social purpose,” Holmgren said. “I really enjoyed that project.”
Fifteen artists received an Artists on Main Street Grant through the Faribault Chamber of Commerce, which was one of three communities to receive the Artists on Main Street grant, a partnership between the Preservation Alliance of Minnesota, and Springboard for the Arts with support from the Bush Foundation.
Holmgren's proposal stood out to the panel of Faribault Chamber of Commerce Main Street Coordinator Kelly Nygaard, Paradise Center for the Arts' Julie Fakler and city of Faribault employee Kim Clausen because it fit in to the "perceptions" initiative the panel conceived with the public art displays.
"It was bright and it was colorful and it was going to be tri-lingual," Nygaard said. "It really resonated so well with what we outlined it seemed like a natural fit."
The project had to overcome some barriers because it needed approval from the Economic Development Authority and concerns about the maintenance of the installations. Still it came in on time and on budget, Nygaard said.
"I think Wanda had a lot of passion for the project," Nygaard said. "I know it’s inspired other projects and take that back to their own community."
Holmgren’s taken time to display students’ artwork in different venues like helping to create the Roosevelt Fine Arts Night, where each student in the school had their artwork displayed in the gymnasium. Money raised from the event went to the Parent Teacher Organization to help pay for field trips or other events.
Her work with students has gone outside of the art world, too. In the past she helped take part in Flashlight Reading Day at Roosevelt where students got to read in a campsite-like setting in the school gymnasium. Specialist teachers read to students and older students read to younger students during the event.