The Faribault Police Department, at its annual awards ceremony Oct 8, recognized officers and staff members for outstanding work and accomplishments over the past year.
Honored that evening were
• Officers Brad Arens and Tony Larson received Lifesaving Awards for their response to a choking person.
• Officers Brandon McCarthy, Michael Shuda and Matt Shuda received Lifesaving Awards for their response to a person in cardiac arrest.
• Officers Brad Arens, Sarah Tollefson, Matt Shuda and Det. Brittany Carstensen for their work during a criminal sexual conduct investigation.
• Officers Brad Arens, Tony Larson and Matt Shuda for their use of the anti-opioid Narcan in response to drug overdoses.
• Officer Tony Larson for his work investigating a theft.
• Officers Reed Bartsch, Kara Christensen and John Gramling for their response to a suspicious vehicle which resulted in two felony arrests.
• Records Specialist Cheryl Berndtson for her work in completing the state funding grant for the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force.
• Det. Jeff Burbank for his investigation of a narcotics trafficking case which resulted in a federal indictment.
• Officers Jacob Charlton, Kara Christensen, Bill Considine, John Gramling, Brandon McCarthy, DJ Skluzacek, Tyler Wilson; Dets. Jeff Burbank, Brittany Carstensen, Ben Johns, Karl Willers, Josh Sjodin and Sgt. Matt Long for their response to and investigation of a July murder-suicide.
• Det. Ben Johns for his work investigating an overdose fatality.
• Records Specialist Jackie Remme for her work in training new employees.
• Officer Michael Shuda was recognized for his work in traffic safety.
• Officer DJ Skluzacek was recognized for his actions during a pursuit.
• Det. Karl Willers was recognized for his work locating and arresting a multi-state fugitive.
• Det. Ben Johns for his investigation of a criminal sexual conduct incident.