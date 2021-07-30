Tuey fell, but he's getting back up again.
With two broken wrists after a July 22 work accident, Tuey the Juggler — real name Steven Wilson — is looking at a six-to-eight-week recovery. It means he's going to miss a lot of shows, work opportunities. Luckily, Tuey's family, friends and fans are coming to his aid, organizing a fundraiser to help him keep afloat during a tough period.
Wilson, a Faribault resident, was injured during a July 22 performance outside the Duluth Public Library. Climbing to the top of a 6-foot ladder, as he has done countless times as part of his many Tuey routines the last 40 years, Wilson soon realized his footplates were not secure.
From there, he remembers little, except that he was going to fall and waking up in the ambulance. With the two broken wrists, Wilson underwent surgery Monday and started physical therapy Friday.
For Wilson, it was a scary accident, and he's just glad the consequences weren't more dire. For Tuey, it's all about the timing, and it couldn't be worse. The Duluth show was the beginning of a long stretch of busy weeks for the entertainer, including last week's Rice County Fair, and now he'll miss out on each of those performances, along with the pay. And this comes after COVID already slowed things down in 2020.
"From the standpoint of the work I had lined up, it was the first show of the busiest four weeks I’ve had since 2019," Wilson said. "It’s annoying, but considering the height I fell, and the very hard cement surface I fell on, I could be in much worse shape. So mostly I’m thankful I wasn’t hurt any worse than I was."
Wilson has every intention of bringing back Tuey for the Renaissance Festival, the annual seven-weekend Minnesota celebration, where Tuey earns his biggest paycheck. Wilson started working at the Renaissance Festival in 1981, eventually getting his own act there as Tuey and returning every year since.
The festival starts at the end of August, and Wilson is not likely to be fully recovered, but he said Tuey will improvise.
"I have lots of regular fans who will be happy to come out, hear me tell the story of the fall and do what I can at that point," Wilson said. "I have a couple routines that don’t involve my wrists. My daughters Molly and Emily have some skills, and they’ll be more involved with the routines."
Meanwhile, Wilson's daughter-in-law, Jenna, organized a GoFundMe page for Wilson/Tuey. The page — Help Support Juggler's Wrist Surgery, Tuey Wilson — had raised $12,428 as of Friday afternoon, already past the $10,000 goal in four days. Several people left comments with their donations.
"Thanks for the years of laughs and stunts that were way more impressive than you thought they were," said Tim Curtin. "Hoping for a quick recovery and we will see you again soon."
Virginia Eyler said, "Tuey gives it his all every time he performs, and we can give something back to him."
It's been a humbling period for Wilson.
"Not that I’d choose to go through this again if I went back, but it’s been pretty cool to see this response and outpouring," he said. "It's friends, family and fans from the Renaissance Festival, and it's just been very overwhelming."