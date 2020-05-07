This week, Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault) introduced legislation providing $20 million to reimburse bars, restaurants, and other hospitality businesses for food and drinks that became unfit for human consumption due to lost businesses caused by COVID-19 and the governor’s stay-home order.
“Bars and restaurants are being crushed by the stay-home order,” said Sen. Jasinski. “I have been pressing the governor to give these businesses a chance to reopen safely, and I will continue to do that. But in the meantime, we have to take whatever measures we can to help these businesses survive. Every little bit helps.”
While allowing curbside food pickup or temporary to-go sales of beer and wine have helped, the hospitality industry remains one of the industries suffering the most due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. There have been more than 66,000 unemployment claims filed within the industry, a 7,200% increase from 2019. At best, hospitality businesses are bringing in between zero and 20% of their normal revenue but they still have bills to pay. According to a Hospitality Minnesota survey, over half of hospitality businesses projected they will be forced to close in the next one to three months at the current rate.
Businesses seeking reimbursement must provide several pieces of documentation, including:
Invoices showing the quantity, cost, and date of purchase for perishable food or drink
The date the food or drink had to be destroyed, donated, or disposed of
Proof the food or beverage was not sold or otherwise consumed by the application
The manner in which the food or drink was destroyed or disposed of
In addition, businesses must attest that they did not otherwise consume or sell the food or drink they are claiming as losses, and that they did not receive any other reimbursement for it.