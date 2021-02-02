Just four short years after controversially disbanding its police department and signing a contract to receive law enforcement services from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Morristown’s City Council unanimously rejected efforts to modify the agreement.
Morristown and the Sheriff’s Office are midway through a five-year agreement signed in 2018, which provides 60 hours per week of law enforcement services, an increase from the 52 hours per week specified in the initial 2017 contract.
The 2018 contract started out at about $125,000 a year, with a 3% annual pay increase baked in. That “all expenses included” figure included not only pay and benefits but also court time, a squad car, uniform maintenance and other expenses.
Even though the city doesn’t have its own police force anymore, law enforcement expenses remain by far the most expensive line item in the city’s budget. Meanwhile, the small town of roughly 1,000 residents has increasingly struggled to cover its own expenses.
In December, the council approved a significant levy hike to pay for a budget of more than $800,000. About half of the budget is covered by the levy, with most of the remaining dollars paid with funds from Minnesota’s Local Government Aid program.
Preliminary projections show that the city is likely to run a surplus next year. That would stand in contrast to 2020, as the city’s revenues have thus far fallen more than $100,000 short of expenses, due mostly to lower than expected property tax collections.
Even with Dollar General and several new homes coming onto the tax rolls, Mayor Tony Lindahl said he’s still not confident about the city’s financial picture. When all is said and done, the mayor suggested Morristown will need to cover a significant shortfall. In addition, the council has prioritized improving the roads after years of what they say was neglect by a former council overly focused on keeping property taxes low. Yet even with the levy increase, the city was unable to increase its road budget this year.
While the future relationship between Morristown and the Sheriff’s Office was never in doubt, City Administrator Michael Mueller did ask the Sheriff’s Office to consider what modifications to the agreement might look like to lower costs. In response, the Sheriff’s Office produced two modified policing contracts for the council to consider. One of those would have reduced the contract to 50 hours per week and another to 40.
Mueller also reached out to the possibility of having the school resource officer visit the Morristown 5-8 School for as much as 10 hours a week. Currently, the school resource officer is stationed in Waterville and primarily deals with incidents at the high school there.
Both ideas were unpopular with the council, especially its newest members. Councilor Linda Murphy talked about the bonds that her kids have developed with the Rice County Sheriff’s deputy who regularly visits the Morristown 5-8 school.
By cutting back on its law enforcement presence, Murphy said that the council would be risking those bonds and in general, getting its priorities wrong. Instead, she suggested that the city would be much better off delaying road projects, if needed.
Councilor Ralph Barney raised concerns that Mueller looked into the matter without the approval or knowledge of the council as a whole, in effect accusing the City Administrator of committing an act of insubordination.
“It was never brought to us, it was never discussed,” he said. “And now we find ourselves in a 40-minute discussion about it.”
Councilor Tim Flaten strongly defended Mueller, arguing that he had simply been doing his job in bringing the topic to council for discussion. Flatten praised the work of the Sheriff’s Office, and like Lindahl, emphasized that the discussion was raised strictly due to budget constraints.
“I agree they do a fantastic job,” he said. “We’ve had a great relationship with Rice County.”
In the end, a motion to stick with the 60 hours a week for the duration of the contract was approved unanimously by the council. Sheriff Troy Dunn expressed gratitude for the support shown deputies by the Morristown Council and city residents.
“I appreciate hearing all of the positive comments as well as the emails I get from the citizens about the service we provide in Morristown and all of Rice County,” he said. “It’s been a good transition from the Morristown Police to the Sheriff’s Department.”