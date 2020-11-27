Faribault Public Schools completed its pivot into full-time distance learning last week, and according to Director of Teaching and Learning Tracy Corcoran, it's going much smoother than the district's first and less expected round of distance learning last spring.
“This pivot went very, very well in my opinion,” Corcoran said during Monday's virtual School Board meeting. “I’m really excited about what we are able to do as compared to what this spring included.”
Over the summer, educators took time to plan for a possible shift back into distance learning after making a quick transition in March to crisis teaching with little time for preparation. Corcoran said staff wanted to improve the transition by setting clear and separate expectations for students, teachers and families.
One expectation for families is not to “hold kids’ hands” but allow them to take ownership of their work within the distance learning model. Students are responsible for three checkpoints throughout a distance learning day, to anchor them back and make sure teachers see every student online each day.
The revamped model allows teachers more flexibility to set boundaries, ensuring their own needs are met so they can best serve their students. Teachers have also been empowered to reach out to families and find our their primary method of communication, treating the pivot to distance learning like the start of the school year.
The connection
Not everything students do for distance learning is digital. Part of the plan is that students have offline activities to complete every day. And this time around, teachers are creating more opportunities for group learning opportunities. This allows students to have more conversations with their peers as they work on projects together.
“I’m really appreciative that you’re talking about recalibrating and studying how to use this synchronous time,” said Board member Courtney Cavellier, who has been teaching hybrid at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School. “I think it’s really, really difficult. But I also think sometimes almost the structure and the connection with the kids is what’s more valuable about the synchro than the content delivery.”
Board member Carolyn Treadway said she's heard that students in the middle school and high school believe they are not receiving instructional support. She suggested it might be helpful for teachers to define for students what instructional support now looks like.
Corcoran explained the validity of this perception, considering school became a student-centered classroom overnight where students are used to a more teacher-centered model. The solution, she said, could be as simple as a teacher explaining how to access the content and familiarizing students with student-centered language. She said she and FHS Principal Jamie Bente could work on those pieces.
The board also discussed surveying parents at each level to gather feedback about the current distance learning model. Board member John Bellingham introduced the idea, and Board member Jerry Robicheau added that he would like to see the survey done soon to allow for quick responses.
Superintendent Todd Sesker said the administration is looking into survey options next week, but Treadway and Cavellier both pointed out potential conflicts with reaching the community for feedback at this point. Treadway already heard from the community that a number of high school students didn’t know about a previous student survey because they didn’t see the email among their numerous Schoology communications.
Cavellier agreed that it would be hard to survey families at this time, knowing how hard it is to work from home while juggling her own children’s school needs.
“The difficulties parents and kids are experiencing right now… there’s almost nothing we can do about some of those things and yet we’re going to keep fighting and trying…,” Cavellier said. “We could be doing the best we could possibly do and yet kids are still sad, they’re feeling disconnected, their parents are overwhelmed ... It’s just an incredibly hard time, and it feels like we’re never going to get it right despite all our efforts.”
Corcoran agreed, knowing her own son goes to school during ordinary times to see his friends and enjoy activities.
“When those things are taken away because of things that are out of our control, that’s where as the caring adults we get to create the conditions for those touch points, and we’re very mindful of that,” Corcoran said. “...We’re really trying to find that balance between making sure we have high expectations, our kids continue to learn in their academics, but we’re really honoring the trauma, the reality and that whole child approach to this distance learning round two.”