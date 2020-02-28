This week, the Faribault Police Department is looking for Emily DeGroot, 31. She is the subject of a warrant for failing to appear for a hearing on charges of second-degree DWI and refusing to test. DeGroot is 5’8” tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and blond hair.
They're also looking for Carlos Guadalupe, 31. He is the subject of a probation violation warrant, and failing to appear for a hearing on charges of child endangerment. He is 5’4” tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about DeGroot or Guadalupe is asked to call Faribault Police at 507-334-4305.