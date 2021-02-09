Owatonna’s “Smile Fairy” will be hitting the road in her new “Molar Roller” this week to bring dental care to children in southern Minnesota who face barriers to oral care.
Holly Jorgensen, the dental hygienist who founded the Owatonna-based nonprofit Let’s Smile in 2013, will be driving a new cargo van thanks to local organizations and residents who raised money to purchase the vehicle. Let’s Smile provides dental services in Owatonna, Faribault, Medford, Blooming Prairie, Waseca, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and Winona schools, as well as Head Start programs in six cities. She also provides dental services for children at Community Pathways in Owatonna on Wednesdays.
Let’s Smile Board member Chris Bienert said the board appreciates supporters like Owatonna Foundation and Crest that made the Molar Roller a reality after two years of fundraising. Their financial support is “recognition of the positive impact Let’s Smile has had on the lives of children” in southern Minnesota, he said.
“Until today, Let’s Smile has been made up of hard work and passion for childhood oral health, but little hard infrastructure. This Molar Roller will enable Let’s Smile to reach more children than ever before and work toward more efficient iterations of the pop-up dental clinic concept,” he said.
The board has had an ongoing concern about growing the nonprofit. Jorgensen uses her own personal vehicle to bring equipment to schools where she sets up a pop-up dental clinic to provide preventative dental care to children up to 19 years old who either don’t have insurance or on state insurance at no cost to the families. Let’s Smile is seeing an increasing number of children and that means there needs to be an increase in the equipment she brings with her.
Jorgensen hopes the Molar Roller, with its larger cargo space than her Honda Pilot, will be the first step in expanding Let’s Smile to serve more children in southern Minnesota.
“We’re always thinking, ‘What’s next? What can we do for our community next?’” Jorgensen said.
Two-year campaign
Let’s Start provides two programs for children in southern Minnesota. Jorgensen travels to schools to provide oral health education as the Smile Fairy in what she calls “tooth pep rallies.”
Additionally, Jorgensen and a second dental hygienist also travel to schools for pop-up dental clinics where the children receive the same preventive services they would receive at a private clinic, such as an assessment for infections and dental cleanings. The children are sent home with a toothbrush, toothpaste, floss and mouthwash because the goal is “the power of prevention,” she said.
Let’s Smile provided dental services for 550 kids at 26 schools and the Steele County migrant camp in 2019. It also provided education at schools for 2,000 students that year.
Her pop-up dental clinic, which run a day or two at the schools, uses equipment includeing two dental chairs, two tables, two large compressors, two tool boxes, ultrasonic scalers, privacy screens, jugs of distilled water, and the bags of toothbrushes and toothpaste for the children. All together, it barely fits into Jorgensen’s SUV.
“I cannot put one more thing in that Pilot. It is full to the brim. I can’t even see out the windows,” Jorgensen said.
To add to it, her vehicle is 15 years old with more than 230,000 miles on it.
“I kept telling the board, ‘What’s going to happen on the day when my car doesn’t work?’ Or it’s in the shop and I have to cancel a school-based dental clinic because my car doesn’t run,” she said.
When Jorgensen and the board decided they needed a cargo van two years ago, they were trying to come up with names for it. The Molar Roller stuck and they’ve been fundraising and writing applications for grants ever since.
The Owatonna Foundation immediately said “yes” and became one of the biggest supporters of the fundraising campaign. The Kiwanis Club of Owatonna and Flemke Agency were also among the supporters.
Jorgensen also received donations from “The Kindness Crew” at Lisa Korbel’s home daycare in Owatonna. Korbel does a community project every year for the kids to give back to the community and the kids chose Let’s Smile’s fundraiser because Jorgensen visits them for her tooth pep rallies every year. The kids created a chart to keep track of their donations with the goal of $200. They raised $500.
“Here are kids helping kids get necessary preventative dental care services,” Jorgensen said.
There were also many individual donors. One of those donors was Linden Aarsvold, a 9-year-old in Owatonna who saw the Smile Fairy’s tooth pep rallies at school. She decided to raise money for the Molar Roller by baking dog treats to sell, with a “barkery” logo she created, and she raised $326.
“We have so many people in our community who have really rallied for us and for our mission and our vision and what we’re doing,” Jorgensen said. “I can’t even express my gratitude. It has been beyond amazing to me.”
Let’s Smile partners with the South Carolina-based American Tooth Fairy Foundation and Jorgensen found out in December that “a major dental supplier” contacted the national foundation with a request to gift an end-of-the-year grant to a deserving organization. The foundation’s board nominated Let’s Smile for the grant. That resulted in the only non-local donation for the Molar Roller, a $5,000 grant from Crest.
“She goes, ‘Crest has been looking at your Facebook and your website,’ with me not knowing any of this is going on,” Jorgensen said with a laugh.
A fleet of Molar Rollers
Now with a reliable vehicle that’s larger than her Honda, Jorgensen said they can have three dental hygienists instead of two, which means they can provide services to more children.
Community Pathways has also announced a new capital campaign to expand its building. Let’s Smile currently sets up the dental clinic in the break room, but in the proposed expansion, Let’s Smile will have a permanent room of its own. They’ll be able to have more time in the schedule and they want to start bringing a dental therapist into the location to do restorative work so children don’t have to be referred elsewhere.
Jorgensen also hopes this is the first of many Molar Rollers.
“The need is huge out there and we want a whole fleet of them to go out to all the different schools in southern Minnesota,” she said. “We want to just take care of everybody that’s having a hard time accessing care.”