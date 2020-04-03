Local fire relief associations mainly saw slight increases in pension payments in 2018, according to a Financial and Investment Report of Volunteer Fire Relief Associations released March 26 by the Office of the Minnesota State Auditor.
A fire relief volunteer association is a government entity that receives and manages public funds to provide retirement benefits to first responders and firefighters. Relief associations are described as separate entities from its affiliated city or town fire department, and are governed by their own Board of Trustees.
Relief associations pay retirement benefits to firefighters after they complete a minimum time of fire department service and meet additional minimum requirements.
Firefighters in Northfield and Brainerd receive the maximum annual pension in the state, $10,000. After 20 years of service, Northfield firefighters, who are are also paid per call and for training, receive a $200,000 lump-sum payment from the association.
Bron Scherer, a Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Service Board member, who in 2018 pressed for an annual increase for the association’s firefighters of $1,500, said the higher pension “is a factor” in attracting firefighter applicants. Last August, Northfield had two dozen applicants for four open positions, But despite the max pension, Scherer noted the average NAFRS firefighter makes a little more than $3,000 per year in wages for their efforts.
The Faribault Fire Department is made up of full-time and paid on-call employees. Pensions for full-time staff are in a state police and fire pension account, so that data isn’t included in the recently released report. Paid on-call employees earn a $20.52 hourly wage and receive on-duty pay, between $1,000 and $2,500, at the end of a year.
While Fire Chief Dustin Dienst has been candid about the difficulties he’s had in attracting candidates for open positions, he feels that contributions to the pension fund aren’t the biggest lure. A top benefit at Faribault FD is the chance to move up and become a full-time firefighter, he said. The diminishing interest in joining the department, he believes, is centered around the value potential candidates now place on leisure time and other activities, employers who don’t want them leaving work to answer calls and the likelihood they’ll be called away at odd hours, holidays and weekends.
Owatonna Fire Department’s 32 members receive $6,800 in annual benefits, giving a 20-year vet of $136,000 at retirement. Its association received $166,599 in state aid in 2018.
Relief associations held $553.6 million in net assets at the end of 2018, representing accrued benefits for 16,857 firefighters, a decrease from $603.9 million in 2017 representing 17,314 firefighters.
Relief associations received $23.7 million in state aid and $6.2 million in municipal contributions during 2018. Those numbers nearly remained the same from 2017, when they received $23.8 million in state aid and $6.1 million in municipal expenses.
Relief associations qualify for state aid based on completing annual reporting requirements with the Office of the State Auditor and other state and federal agencies.
The release states most firefighters in Minnesota serve as volunteers or paid-on-call, and perform the responsibility while having separate full-time jobs.