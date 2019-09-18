Ella Kelm

Ella Kelm took second place in poles and jumping figure 8 at last weekend’s the State Horse Show. (Photo courtesy of Rice County 4-H)

 Julie Lawrence

Rice County had six 4-H’ers compete at the State Horse Show Sept.13-15 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul.

The following are the Rice County 4-H members that placed are

• Ella Kelm, grade 11 — Poles — second; Barrels — sixth; Jumping Figure 8 — second

• Charlotte Keller, grade 6 – Western Showmanship — fifth; Western Pleasure — fourth; Western Horsemanship — seventh

• Isabella Keller, grade 7 — Western Pleasure — 10th; Western Horsemanship — sixth

• Kaitlyn Lawrence, Grade 13 — Western Pleasure — seventh.

Also participating were Amelia Schmidt and Cole Walters.

