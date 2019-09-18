Rice County had six 4-H’ers compete at the State Horse Show Sept.13-15 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul.
The following are the Rice County 4-H members that placed are
• Ella Kelm, grade 11 — Poles — second; Barrels — sixth; Jumping Figure 8 — second
• Charlotte Keller, grade 6 – Western Showmanship — fifth; Western Pleasure — fourth; Western Horsemanship — seventh
• Isabella Keller, grade 7 — Western Pleasure — 10th; Western Horsemanship — sixth
• Kaitlyn Lawrence, Grade 13 — Western Pleasure — seventh.
Also participating were Amelia Schmidt and Cole Walters.