The city of Faribault has declared a snow emergency.
No parking will be allowed on city streets from 1-8 a.m. Wednesday, or until streets are plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later.
Unattended vehicles are subject to ticketing and towing.
...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO CONTINUE ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA TODAY... .A broad swath of snow will persist through Tuesday afternoon for all of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening. Most locations will see 3 to 6 inches of snow through Tuesday. This will cause slippery roads and slow travel. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon. Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday evening. Northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
