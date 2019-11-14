Faribault Rotarian Jake Cook has spent the past 12 years working on a plethora of service projects near and far.
Locally, he’s spearheaded the “buddy bench” project at area schools and worked with the Elks Club to coordinate the youth fishing contest. On a global scale, he’s traveled to Sierra Leone, Africa with the International Services Committee to establish sustainable cassava farming in remote areas.
At the Faribault Rotary Club’s regular meeting Nov. 6, Cook was surprised to learn he’d been named the club's2019 Rotarian of the Year. He accepted the award from Rotary President Amy Amundson, with his wife, daughters, parents and grandmother in attendance.
“Jake is an individual who not only puts service above self in the Rotary but for the entire community,” said fellow Rotarian Richard Huston. “… He always has a good attitude, and he’s a good working partner.”
Cook was born and raised in Faribault but started his own insurance business in Eagan after graduating college. He moved his business, Comprehensive Wealth Solutions, to his hometown in 2007 and joined a service club to become more involved and active in the community.
“My father is a member and still is a member, so that was the reason I leaned in the direction of the Rotary Club,” said Cook. “It’s a fabulous group of people I wanted to be involved with at the time, and I continue to want to be involved.”
Cook’s father, Richard, a former Rice County sheriff, is a previous Rotarian of the Year. In the Faribault Club’s 100 years of existence, these two are the only father-son honorees.
Since joining the club, Cook has offered his service in a variety of capacities. He currently serves on the board of directors and also holds the position of Rotary Youth Services president.
While serving as chair of the Community Services Committee, he led local projects like the Rotary blood drive, Meals on Wheels, Salvation Army bell ringing and the Basic Blessings Backpack Program. After getting these efforts rolling, he often volunteered with his family during the actual events.
Cook was presidents of Faribault Rotary from 2016 to 2017. During his tenure, he raised funds and partnered with local agencies to kick off the buddy bench program - an effort that gives students a place to sit if they’re in need of a friend.
Outside the Rotary, Cook coaches for the Faribault Fastpitch Association and also serves as its president. He’s been a chamber ambassador and served on boards for Ducks Unlimited as well as the Football Association. It’s not uncommon to see him contributing his time to fundraisers like the March of Dimes and Cancer Stroll.
Cook said all these efforts have been meaningful to him, but one that stands out in particular is the project in Sierra Leone, which the Rotary Club sponsored. Apart from traveling to Sierra Leone — on the west coast of Africa — to help those in remote communities meet their farming needs. He also helped raise funds for the project and helped with the district and international grant process.
“Jake was one of six people who went along, and that in and of itself at a young age was pretty significant,” said Huston, who also ventured to Sierra Leone. “ … He was working with a good attitude and always willing to do what needs to be done.”