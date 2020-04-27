Two Faribault Foods employees have tested positive for COVID-19 early last week.
Both employees are currently on a paid leave of absence to self-quarantine, along with other employees who had recently been in direct contact with them, said Jilliann Kupfer, the company’s senior director of marketing. The infected employees worked in a specific area that allowed limited close contact with others.
“Per [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines, we could have just shut down that area and cleaned, but we went ahead and closed the whole facility,” Kupfer said, stating that they company immediately halted production and distribution activities for deep cleaning and sanitization upon learning of the positive test results. “To give our employees some added security, we went ahead and hired a third-party to also come in and decontaminate the common areas. They are now going to be coming in every weekend.”
Production resumed at the facility Thursday, approximately two days after the initial notification.
“At Faribault Foods, the safety of our employees and our products has always been our first priority,” Kupfer said, adding that the company encourages all employees who are out on paid leave to get tested for COVID-19 to help keep themselves, their families and the community safe. All employees that have currently been put on the paid leave will remain out of the facility for a minimum of 14 days, according to Kupfer.
The staffing model at the Faribault Foods facility allows for social distancing in the regular course of work and that the management team has been reminding employees daily to keep at least six feet from one another as well as minimize their contact with others outside of work, she said. Other measures the company has implemented since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota include screening all employees when they arrive at work, reducing the number of chairs available in break rooms to encourage social distancing and providing masks for employees to wear while at work.
“As a food manufacturing facility, we recognize our responsibility to continue to produce the very thing people need right now, nutritious food, while continuing to take every possible precaution to ensure that our employees and the food we manufacture remain safe,” Kupfer said, adding that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has found no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food or food packaging. “The food manufactured in our facilities is safely sealed in cans and then exposed to intense heat as a sterilization step. We will continue to provide safe, wholesome, high-quality foods, especially during this time when families need recipe-ready canned foods.
Over the last two weeks, two pork processing plants have experienced rapid spread of COVID-19 in their facilities – one in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and another in Worthington, Minnesota. In Sioux Falls, more than 600 employees have tested positive, according to NPR.
On April 17, an employee at Daikin Applied in Owatonna tested positive for COVID-19, making it the first known factory exposure in the area.
Faribault Foods employs about 380 people at its Faribault facility.