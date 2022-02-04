A visiting gubernatorial candidate heard about workforce needs in the Faribault area and how schools and businesses are partnering to meet them.
State Sen. Paul Gazelka’s trip to Faribault Friday included stops at South Central College and Trystar — a Faribault manufacturer of electrical cable and power distribution equipment.
At the college, the Republican from East Gull Lake toured spaces providing hands-on learning in high-demand fields, including the mechatronics, welding and nursing simulation labs.
Later, Gazelka learned about the opportunities for Faribault High School students to begin taking college-level classes before they even get to college.
FHS students in the new Health Sciences Pathway can begin college classes in nursing, medical assisting, phlebotomy and health unit coordination through the new partnership between the high school and SCC. Next fall, the partners are adding a pathway for manufacturing, engineering and construction career fields.
Industry experts are providing input into the curriculums.
“The strength of our public-private partnership is what really creates the impact for the community,” said Kelcey Woods-Nord, SCC’s director of strategic partnerships.
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Nort Johnson called the pathways a “home run.”
“We’re hitting very important and meaningful occupations that we need to fill in Faribault with this new curriculum,” he said.
Laura Attenberger, SCC director of secondary relations, said local education partners also are working to start exposing youths to different career options, starting when they are in middle school.
“We’re starting career exploration younger now, so students get exposure to these types of careers so that when they get the opportunity to take classes like these they already have an idea of what they want to do,” she said.
Faribault Public Schools Superintendent Todd Sesker said the biggest challenge is changing the misconception that trades are not ideal career paths. He asked Gazelka to “put a big light on these great jobs that are out there.”
Gazelka, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, said education is at the top of his priority list, along with the economy and public safety.
He said a top concern is the amount of debt young people are accumulating during college. FHS Principal and soon to be Faribault Superintendent Jamie Bente told the senator his students now can earn a number of free college credits before they graduate high school. Sesker who finishes with the district in July, added the health science pathways program has saved families $150,000 in tuition costs in its first year.
“They can come out of high school and have one semester left (at SCC) before they walk away with a degree or certificate,” Bente said.