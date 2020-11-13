After touring his latest development, members of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism’s Vision Task Force heard a presentation about local developer Brett Reese’s latest idea — a community real estate fund.
Reese, the chairman and managing partner of Northfield-based Rebound Enterprises, was unable to attend the meeting. Nonetheless, his business partner on his latest Faribault project, local chef Craig Korvela, showed Chamber members around the Third Street NE building. Known as Redemption, Craig Korvela’s new restaurant is slated to open by the first of December. He had initially hoped to open early this year, and when the Faribault City Council toured the facility in August, early October had been his goal.
Korvela is certainly familiar with the building, having owned and operated Monte’s Steakhouse on the site for years. Monte’s was a hit with locals and visitors alike, but despite its popularity, Monte’s was forced to close due to the late 2000s recession. The building was purchased in 2013 by Rebound, but several other attempts to put fine dining on the site failed.
Redemption emphasizes the idea of a “fresh start,” with a radically redesigned interior. Korvela said that in contrast to previous iterations of a restaurant on-site, it would focus not on maximum elegance but on providing high-quality food, done simply at a reasonable price. Along with the restaurant, the building has a half-dozen high-end apartments upstairs, which offer a roomy, open layout and plenty of amenities.
After the tour, the task force heard about the proposed Faribault Community Real Estate Investment Fund. According to Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson, Reese suggested the idea to the Chamber.
Johnson said the idea is particularly appealing because it could serve as a way to leverage additional business investment without using government dollars. He said the fund would focus on community needs, like a dearth of affordable housing.
“The projects they’re (proposing) would be designed to be profitable and help us work toward our vision,” Johnson said.
Reese noted that a similar fund in Northfield was active from 2011 to 2019 and helped to fund four local improvement projects. With a projected return on investment of 8% to 12%, such a fund could offer a diverse portfolio ranging from commercial to residential to industrial.
“Individuals, companies and funds are always investing,” he said. “So why not take a little sliver and invest it in your backyard?”
Reese believes the arrangement could work well in Faribault due to the region’s robust local economy and local businesses. Members of the Vision Task Force were particularly excited about the ability to fund “mixed-use” projects that offer both residential and business.
Housing is also an obvious priority for the Faribault area and its local business communities. In recent years, a lack of workforce housing has proven one of the most difficult obstacles to continued growth.
Reese said that his investment fund is a proven way to leverage dollars to address issues like the housing shortage. In Northfield and in Grand Rapids, he said that local businesses chipped in tens of millions of dollars to fund important local projects.
According to a presentation shown to Vision Task Force members, Rebound estimates that the fund would take roughly 15 to 18 months to set up and acquire funding. After that, the fund would have a seven-year minimum duration with up to three potential one-year extensions.
“This kind of fund can help improve the community through real estate projects,” he said. “It can improve the quality of life, address blighted buildings and bring things to the community that it needs.”