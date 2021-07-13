The 2021 Rice County Fair Ambassador Coronation will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at the Fairgrounds, 1900 Fairground Drive, Faribault. This year, the ambassadors include a junior division. Those candidates are
Joel Kreft
Sponsor: Tesch Motorsports
Joel is the 6-year-old son of Cliff and Kathie Kreft, of Faribault. He is a rising first grader and his favorite subjects in school are gym, art, and music. Outside of school Joel loves to participate in gymnastics and is an active clover bud member of the Full-O-Pep 4-H club. Joel wants to be a junior ambassador because he really enjoys spending his summer at the county fair. His favorite fair memory is riding all the rides with his friends and siblings.
Daphne Luckow
Sponsor: Parker Kohl Funeral Home
Daphne is the 7-year-old daughter of Mitchell and Allie Luckow, of Faribault. Daphne is a rising second-grader at Divine Mercy Catholic School in Faribault this fall. Daphne’s favorite subject in school is math, and outside of school Daphne enjoys youth group and gymnastics. Daphne wants be a junior ambassador because she loves going to the fair every year and having fun with her family. Her favorite fair memory is seeing her sister’s face after every time she rides the zipper, and her favorite thing to do is go on the rides and eat at the Bethlehem Academy booth.
Alexa Rojas
Sponsor: Rojas All Pros Cos.
Alexa is the 9-year-old daughter of Jose and Sarah Rojas, of Faribault. Alexa is a rising fourth grader at Cannon River STEM School. In school Lexi’s favorite subject is writing. She participates in many different activities including church, soccer, hockey and cheerleading, and wants to be a junior ambassador because it is an opportunity to help out and share her love of the Rice County Fair. Her favorite fair memory is the first time she rode the Starship 2000. It’s now one of her favorite rides at the fair, and she loves riding the rides with her family
Balin Winget
Sponsor: Lonsdale Feed Mill
Balin is the 7-year-old son of Dane and Sarah Winget, of Northfield. Balin is a rising second grader at Greenvale Park Elementary. Balin’s favorite subject in school is art. Outside of school, Balin is a member of the Wheatland Wheaties 4-H club. He wants to be a junior ambassador because he thinks it would be fun, and can make new friends and tell everybody how awesome the Rice County Fair is. His favorite fair memory is entering his Legos into open class and watching the older kids show their animals.
Clara Winget
Sponsor: Lonsdale Feed Mill
Clara is the 9-year-old daughter of Dane and Sarah Winget, of Northfield. Clara is a rising a fourth grader at Greenvale Park Elementary. Her favorite subject in school is science. Outside of school, Clara is a member of the Wheatland Wheaties 4-H club. Clara enjoys walking around seeing all the other exhibits and animals. Clara wants to be a junior ambassador because she would enjoy welcoming people to our fair and spending time with the other ambassadors. Her favorite fair memory is showing her rabbits.